The furniture the seditionists smashed in the Capitol has not yet been repaired. The trauma inflicted on those who experienced the event will not vanish for months or years. The mourning for those killed on Jan. 6 has barely begun. And neither President Trump nor a single Republican lawmaker who held aloft the sedition banner in Congress by objecting to electoral votes has apologized. Nevertheless, Republicans are calling for unity and demanding healing, which entails “moving on” and forgetting about impeachment. This will replace the definition of chutzpah (previously illustrated by the child who kills his parents and then throws himself on the mercy of the court because he is an orphan).