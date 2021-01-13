But it doesn’t have to be that way, and the best way to avoid it is to keep in mind what went wrong when he was vice president. If he does that, Biden can make government great again.

Barack Obama also came into office at a moment of crisis. In the first year and a half of his presidency he passed three extraordinarily consequential pieces of legislation: The Recovery Act, the Affordable Care Act and the Dodd-Frank financial reform. All were necessary, but none gave Obama the kind of political benefit that might have helped prevent the disastrous 2010 midterm elections.

The Recovery Act did a lot of terrific things, but it was too small and didn’t make enough of a visible impact on people’s lives. Dodd-Frank was focused on shoring up the financial industry. And the ACA holds some of the most important lessons of all.

It took nearly a year of wrangling before the law finally passed in 2010, and many of its provisions didn’t take effect until long after that year’s midterms. When Nancy Pelosi famously said, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it,” the House speaker wasn’t, as Republicans falsely claimed, admitting the bill was secret. (The text was public and its contents had been debated endlessly.) She meant that once it passed, ludicrous GOP attacks (death panels!) would lose their impact as people experienced the effects firsthand.

She was wrong about that. It took years for the ACA to become popular enough that the law was (mostly) secure from Republican efforts to destroy it. Which shows that if you’re doing something ambitious and controversial, you should deliver tangible benefits as quickly as possible.

That has to be one of the guiding principles of the legislation (and executive actions) Biden pushes: make sure it provides help right in people’s lives — and then remind them, over and over again, that that’s what you did.

The good news is that we face many problems that have accessible and potentially popular solutions just waiting for Biden to take advantage of them.

The first is more pandemic relief, which Biden has already advocated and which even some Republicans favor. Would giving every American $2,000 be as effective as targeted help for the unemployed? No, it probably wouldn’t. But everyone would like to have $2,000. So give it to them (along with the extended unemployment benefits), then keep reminding them that you did it.

The next opportunity for Biden is to get the distribution of coronavirus vaccines working better — and frankly, at this point it couldn’t be much worse. If the Biden administration is even marginally competent in this area, by this time next year we could be back to something resembling normal life.

So Biden should take the credit, even if he only deserves a little of it. From where we are today, it’s hard to imagine we all won’t wake up every day with a joyful appreciation for just being able to see our family and friends or go to a movie, but he should keep reminding us of how terrible life was when Republicans were in charge.

Of course, Biden is constrained by the filibuster, which Democrats should eliminate but won’t, at least right away. They will, however, have the opportunity to pass three reconciliation bills (for fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023) before the midterms; reconciliation bills are not subject to the filibuster but have constraints on what kind of measures they can include.

Within those limits, Democrats should pour as many provisions with tangible, direct benefits into those bills as they possibly can. Vox details many of them here, but they could include expanding family leave, pre-K and child care, and major investments to address climate change. All of which would be visible and popular.

The Republican strategy will be to bog everything down, convince voters that “Washington” doesn’t work, and boost the general level of cynicism and displeasure. Biden’s strategy should be explicitly geared toward making government great — not only by making it work, but also by showing the public that it’s giving them the things they need. Do that, and his party might be able to hold on to Congress so it can do even more after 2022.

