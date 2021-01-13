It worked — briefly — as Chase first said she would run as an independent before changing her mind to enter the convention.

As long as the convention was just a choice between Chase and Cox, there still wasn’t really a question about the outcome. Cox would be the nominee.

Add Youngkin and de la Peña to the mix, and the potential rises for all sorts of convention high jinks.

Republicans could have chosen a primary. But they can be as messy and anxiety-filled as conventions. In the 2017 Republican primary, Ed Gillespie narrowly defeated Corey A. Stewart — exposing both Gillespie’s weakness and boosting Stewart’s (successful) bid for the Republican Senate nomination in 2018.

Conventions are supposed to eliminate or at least diminish a weak candidate’s chances of winning the nomination. Only the converted attend conventions. And because they want to win, attendees will, eventually, nominate the strongest candidate.

But occasionally, the converted vote not with their heads but their hearts. They want to send a message, even if it takes winning off the table. The 2013 convention did that when it nominated E.W. Jackson for lieutenant governor. Jackson delivered a speech that swept the delegates off their feet. They handed him a nomination for which he was entirely unprepared.

Surely, though, this convention will be different. With just Cox, or even Cox and Chase, the fix was in, right? Nope.

Unlike Cox and Chase, the newcomers haven’t held elected office in the commonwealth. For Youngkin, who parachuted into the political scene from the Carlyle Group, the apparent draw is that he can write his campaign big checks, avoiding the dirty work of having to raise money, make promises or otherwise compromise whatever beliefs he may have.

For de la Peña, the appeal seems to be a Horatio Alger-like rise from childhood immigrant to Trump appointee at the Defense Department.

Fair enough. They have a huge amount of work to do securing not just pledged delegates but also getting them to the event, making sure they stay put and, above all, ensuring they understand the rules, tricks and customs of a convention.

That’s a lot to ask of a first-time candidate. But talent is available, and so is opportunity. Youngkin’s camp is already positioning him as above the old partisan fray and a “breath of fresh air.”

Okay, good. New ideas, fresh from the private sector, no game-playing and no baggage used to be pretty powerful draws for Republicans — convention-goers and primary voters alike.

But these days, when talk of impeachment, sedition and insurrection are in the air, is such positioning enough to carry any Republican candidate to victory in November, let alone win a nomination via convention?

It’s an open question. The smart money is still on Cox to win the nomination. He’s building a machine that in normal times would easily carry him to the nomination and set him up to make the GOP’s strongest run at the Executive Mansion since 2009.

Youngkin and de la Peña complicate Cox’s march to victory and just might allow Chase to make life much more difficult for all of them.