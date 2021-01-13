Nothing Trump did or did not do — not the 380,000 Americans dead from covid-19, not saying “I’ll be with you” when he meant “I’ll be watching you on TV” — seemed to turn them against him. But he could easily turn them against anyone he disliked, to the point that the entire Republican Party feared his retribution.

AD

AD

But then, a week after their leader spurred an insurrection at the Capitol, some congressional Republicans began to see the light. Is that because they suddenly found a conscience? Or were they suddenly concerned that their platforms might disappear and their money dry up? The evidence points mostly to the latter.

The shift began last Wednesday, when Twitter temporarily locked Trump out and warned that, “future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.” Two days later, Twitter made good on its threat, cutting him off from his 88 million followers.

Facebook also banned Trump, at least until after the inauguration. On Tuesday, YouTube announced that it, too, would ban him for the next week, “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence.”

AD

AD

After the tech companies began to move, other companies began to withhold their funds from Trump’s congressional supporters.

As The Post reported, major corporations announced that they are cutting off donations to the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s victory. Among them: American Express, AT&T, Marriott, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Verizon, Comcast, Dow Chemical, General Electric, Mastercard. Hallmark has even gone so far as to say it wants its money back.

It’s sort of thrilling to hear corporations draw the line at “those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy” (Blue Cross) and attempted to “subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power” (Amex).

AD

It’s almost as satisfying as reading about the steady stream of rioter arrests or watching insurrectionists get kicked off airplanes.

AD

It’s a modest salve on the psychic wounds of last week, when hours of “I can’t believe this is happening” turned into a sickening sense of “Wait — they can do that and then just walk away?”

Still, I wish our saviors had come in a different form. Corporations already have too much power in our politics and over our lives. Cheering on these companies when they finally use their power for good feels somehow wrong. It feels like cheering on stormtroopers. Or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

And then there is the hypocrisy of it. These corporations haven’t exactly been silent bystanders who stepped in heroically at the last minute. Facebook and Twitter share some responsibility for the spread of lies and conspiracy theories and the growth of white supremacist groups and right-wing rhetoric that got us to this point. A recent study confirms that Facebook’s algorithm, for one, pushed right-wingers even further to the right. Other firms have long backed the Republicans with generous donations.

AD

AD

Which is to say: These companies are the same folks who helped get us into this mess. But they might also be the only ones with the power to get us out of it. Only when big companies take away the megaphones and the money does it seem like Trumpism could someday sputter to an end.

As congressional Republicans start to distance themselves from Trump, it would be nice to think that it was Trump’s behavior — from the lies to the lawsuits to urging his rioters to storm the Capitol — that was, finally, too much for these lawmakers to take. But we shouldn’t be surprised if what actually opened their eyes was that Walmart closed its wallet.

Watch Opinions videos:

Early on Jan. 6, The Post's Kate Woodsome saw signs of the violence to come hours before thousands of Trump loyalists besieged the Capitol. (The Washington Post)