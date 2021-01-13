As others join her, the rest of the Republican leadership appears increasingly pathetic, and the whining about the need for “healing” and “moving on” looks increasingly ridiculous. She forces other Republicans to say, well, sedition is not serious enough to keep President Trump from finishing his term.

In bold terms, she and other Republicans — including Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and John Katko (R-N.Y.) — implicitly chastise members of their party who egged on the mob, not only directly but also by spreading the Big Lie that the election was stolen. If Trump is guilty of “failing to forcefully intervene,” what can be said of the Republicans in the House and Senate who ratified the sedition by returning to the Capitol and trying to overthrow the election?

The Republican Party is in free fall, and matters will only get worse. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), according to reports, favors impeaching Trump as a way of separating the party from the seditionist in chief. However, by refusing to call back the Senate from its recess early to try to remove Trump, McConnell does not give the party a clean break. In stalling, he is still protecting him.

Unless the Republican Party swiftly (and with large House and Senate majorities) boots out Trump, deals with its own members who promote the Big Lie and reaffirms the fundamental principle that the people pick our president, the party will continue to shed support, donors and, most of all, legitimacy.

The Republicans who want to toss out the pro-Trump seditionists got some help on Tuesday from the U.S. military. Marc Elias, who beat Trump’s team contesting the election in dozens of court battles, makes a key point:

A vote to object to the electoral college certification might not constitute “insurrection or rebellion” under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people who engage in such behavior or who give “aid or comfort” to those who do from holding public office. Nevertheless, regarding other conduct, such as speaking alongside Trump to the rioters (as Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama did), they may very well be disqualified from holding office.

The New York Times reports that “a handful of Mr. Trump’s most loyal allies in the House had gone even further in the days and weeks before the riot, urging their supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 to make a defiant last stand to keep him in power. They linked arms with the organizers of the protest and used inflammatory, bellicose language to describe the stakes.” These include QAnon follower Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.); Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who tweeted out the speaker’s location during the invasion of the Capitol; and Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.). According to the Times, Gosar “for weeks promoted the Jan. 6 protest and other ‘Stop the Steal’ events across the country more than a dozen times, repeatedly referred to Mr. Biden as an ‘illegitimate usurper’ and suggested that Mr. Trump was the victim of an attempted ‘coup.’”

Of course, the House and Senate can by a two-thirds vote expel its members for conduct that falls far short of sedition. And that is the dilemma now facing Republicans: Where do they stop? Arguably Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) stirred up the mob with their post-election rhetoric and led the charge in the Senate to raise objections. Then again, McCarthy refused to recognize President-elect Joe Biden as the rightful winner and reportedly gave Republicans the “green light” to object to the results.

What is certain is that a huge chasm has opened on the right. The question is how many Republicans will be caught in the stampede to disown the president. It’s not clear what, if anything, will be left of the party when this is all over.

