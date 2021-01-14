He is not the only one. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), who voted for impeachment, told Reason: "I had colleagues who, when it came time to recognize reality and vote to certify Arizona and Pennsylvania in the Electoral College, they knew in their heart of hearts that they should’ve voted to certify, but some had legitimate concerns about the safety of their families,” he said. He added, “They felt that that vote would put their families in danger.”

Let’s unpack that. First, anyone who knows of a member of Congress who feared for his or her life has an obligation to contact law enforcement. Meijer is essentially saying that members were successfully extorted. If those fears were well-founded, those threatening them are a menace to members of Congress and possibly other critics of President Trump.

Now, it is entirely possible the threats are exaggerated or nonexistent. In that case, this is a shabby excuse for political cowardice. If the lawmakers’ fear is nothing more than imagining tweep anarchists and vulgar Trump cultists showing up at their door, then they stand in the shoes of just about any mainstream journalist. Crying because your side attracts kooks is no justification for violating your oath. Fear of mean emails or simply losing your seat should not be grounds for capitulation.

Second, why in the world would Republicans knuckle under? If you leave Trump in power, Republicans will have rewarded and empowered violent and dangerous people, allowing Trump to remain in power because of criminal conduct. What Republicans seem to be describing is a sort of political mafia where the threat of violence keeps them in line. Is that the Republican Party — a batch of extortionists and the extorted?

Cynthia Miller-Idriss, an expert on right-wing extremism, recently told BuzzFeed, “I do expect foreign far-right groups will feel emboldened by Jan. 6.” She points to right-wing groups that celebrated an attack on Germany’s parliament several months ago. Unless terrorist leaders and their enablers are rooted out and prosecuted, the groups grow in confidence. Our experience with Islamist fundamentalist terrorism should make that clear. If you show weakness, the terrorists will be emboldened. “It’s absolutely essential to send a strong message that this kind of violence is treasonous and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

Third, since there are reports swirling that those who attacked the Capitol had contact with or assistance from members of Congress, every office should immediate move to secure email, texts, phone call logs and other evidence that might connect any lawmaker or staffer to those people. Employees of these offices put themselves at legal risk if they cooperate in the destruction of any evidence. If a member or staffer had electronic communications with anyone who might have been involved in the assault on the Capitol, those records must be preserved. Indeed, it would seem wise for all members to voluntarily make that commitment. Anyone who refuses will no doubt draw the attention of law enforcement.

Fourth, if Republicans are afraid, why do they not show the same concern for state election officials who have also been threatened? Surely they knew that the Big Lie perpetrated by many Republicans — that the election was stolen — was putting local and state officials in the crosshairs. Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling said this was the case. You would think lawmakers who enjoy the protection of Capitol Police would come down hard on defenseless victims who fear, say, intimidation by white militia groups. Yet I’ve heard no condemnation from House Republicans when Trump allies started making excuses for murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse. Nor have I heard any condemnation of Trump from these Republicans when he declined during the campaign to denounce right-wing militias and white supremacists.

Early on Jan. 6, The Post's Kate Woodsome saw signs of the violence to come hours before thousands of Trump loyalists besieged the Capitol. (The Washington Post)

These Republicans’ concern for their own physical safety is not matched by any concern for the menace the mob poses to others. They will protect themselves, just not their fellow Americans. Indeed, they would protect themselves by voting with the mob at the risk of leaving others more endangered by a white-supremacist movement willing to kill, kidnap and overthrow the government.

If these complaints about fear are legitimate, lawmakers committed a gross dereliction of duty by not coming forward with the information and by casting votes contrary to their oaths. And if they really were cowed into voting with the mob, they should consider leaving public life. They sound as though they don’t have the stomach for it.