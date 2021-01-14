The federal insurrection statute applies to “whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto.”

As much as that appears to apply directly to Trump’s conduct before, during and after the insurrection, prosecutors seeking to use that provision would quickly confront a serious free-speech question.

A line of Supreme Court precedents culminating in Brandenburg v. Ohio, a 1969 case dismissing the prosecution of a Ku Klux Klan leader under an analogous state statute, constrains prosecutors’ ability to go after Trump.

Under the test laid out in Brandenburg, the protections of the First Amendment mean that the criminal law may not punish “advocacy of the use of force or of law violation except where such advocacy is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.”

Some legal scholars believe Brandenburg imposes a two-part test: that the prosecution can prevail if it proves 1) intent to incite imminent lawbreaking and 2) the likelihood of such lawlessness as a result. Trump might be in trouble under this interpretation. Prosecutors would argue that his speech was likely to produce the result that ensued and may be able to produce evidence he intended that result.

However, other legal scholars interpret the Brandenburg test to impose an additional hurdle: that the speech itself must cross the line from incendiary rhetoric to actual advocacy of violence. In other words, the language itself must be improper.

This additional element is not a simplistic “magic words” requirement. The meaning of a message is to be determined by how a reasonable member of the audience would understand the content of the communication conveyed, considered in its overall context. Nonetheless, on this view of Brandenburg, criminal culpability depends not merely on the speaker’s subjective intent but also on the substance of what the speaker said.

This would be harder to prove, because watching the video shows this to be a truly borderline case if the third requirement — actual advocacy of force — is included in the Brandenburg analysis. Speaking to his supporters before the assault, Trump egged them on, saying “we’re going to have to fight much harder” and “you’ll never take back our country with weakness.” But he also spoke about “marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

For those who are troubled by the idea of Trump escaping imprisonment for incitement, I get it. But unless the First Amendment should apply differently to a president’s speech than to an ordinary citizen’s, I worry about imprisoning anyone — such as a Black Lives Matter protester — whose speech, reasonably understood, did not urge the audience to undertake unlawful conduct.

So, let a jury judge the meaning of Trump’s message. Twelve ordinary citizens deserve the opportunity to decide whether the president so threatened democracy by what he said to his supporters that he must be criminally punished for it. But given the Supreme Court’s practice of reserving the final determination of First Amendment facts for itself, I can imagine the court protecting Trump from a jury’s verdict.

However, there is another avenue for prosecuting Trump that would avoid these free speech concerns, the seditious conspiracy statute, which applies to those who “conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States … or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States.”

Here the question for prosecutors would be amassing proof that Trump agreed to be part of a conspiracy to disrupt the congressional counting of electoral votes by force.

There is no doubt that others are guilty of this crime. Each day brings new — and chilling — evidence of an organized plot to derail the electoral count by force. But was Trump himself a party to this seditious plot?

The First Amendment doesn’t apply here. A Mafia boss who is part of a money-laundering scheme is not engaged in First Amendment speech. This is true even if the boss’s instructions to subordinates are what show membership in the conspiracy. Likewise, if a radical Islamist leader helps organize a terrorist attack, the leader’s communications to underlings about the plot are not protected speech.

But there would need to be proof that Trump joined a “Stop the Steal” plan to use force to obstruct the congressional declaration of Joe Biden’s election. If Trump and advisers discussed online chatter about preparations for potential violence on Jan. 6, that would be relevant — as would Trump’s apparent pleasure in watching the sabotage at the Capitol unfold.

Given what we know so far, it does not seem out of the question that the investigation ends up there — with the awful conclusion that Trump was a criminally seditious president.

