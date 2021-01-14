As the Maryland General Assembly’s 2021 session gets underway, lawmakers will consider a tax hike bill previously vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). It has several parts, but the cigarette tax increase should cause some consternation. House Bill 732 would raise cigarette taxes by $1.75 per pack and raise taxes on other products as well. Maryland lawmakers should consider all the consequences of this proposal.

Together, we wrote several studies on the relationship between cigarette excise taxes and illegal cigarette smuggling. We estimate that in 2018 Maryland’s smuggling rate was a rather modest 9.3 percent. That is, of all cigarettes consumed in Maryland that year, about one in 10 were smoked as a result of tax evasion and avoidance. But that rate could leap to a stunning 47.4 percent if lawmakers raise the cigarette tax higher, to the proposed $3.75 per pack. That would give Maryland the third-highest smuggling rate in the nation, behind only New York and California.

Our statistical model compares legal paid sales with smoking rates for each state. The difference between the amount legally sold and the amount smoked must be explained somehow, and we and other scholars lay it at the feet of tax evasion and avoidance, or smuggling. In addition to estimating the smuggling rate, we also estimate that the majority of smuggled smokes will be of the casual variety. The remainder comes from smuggling in the form of organized crime, when illicit smokes are sometimes hauled in from long distances.

Casual smugglers are typically individuals who cross over a border or shop online for their own products. Maryland’s neighbor Virginia imposes a cigarette tax rate of only 60 cents per pack. If Maryland hikes its cigarette excise tax to $3.75, expect consumers to make a run for the Old Dominion border.

High excise taxes on cigarettes encourages smuggling, but it has other effects, too. One effect is brazen lawlessness that has included retailer and wholesaler thefts, hijackings, violence against people, property and police and public corruption.

In 2012, a Prince George’s County police officer was sentenced for his role in a smuggling operation. It was reported then that he had used his official patrol car to escort illicit smokes to their destination. Just last month, a former Maryland corrections officer was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for her role in smuggling tobacco, drugs and other contraband into a Maryland prison. If the state can’t keep illegal tobacco out of its prisons, how does it expect to keep illicit smokes from crossing its porous borders?

All of this law enforcement hassle might be worth it if the tax hikes cause smokers to quit in the numbers predicted by some officials, and society gains from improved public health. Frequently we’ve seen lawmakers and others simply point to a decline in the legal purchase of cigarettes and say, “The tax hike worked.” But research shows that up to 85 percent of after-tax hike changes in legal sales may be a function of tax evasion and avoidance and not from quitting.

None of this is to say that we support smoking. Neither of us smokes cigarettes, and we don’t want anyone else to either. But we do believe there are more reasonable harm-reduction strategies available to public officials than ever-higher excise taxes. One involves persuasion.

The Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, a D.C.-based advocacy organization, reports that in fiscal 2020 Maryland brought in more than $513 million in tobacco revenue. It spent only $10.5 million, however, on tobacco cessation and prevention programs, about one-fifth of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. Tobacco Free Kids points to studies that show well-funded state programs help to reduce smoking rates.

We don’t doubt that the majority of people who cheer for higher sin taxes on cigarettes mean well. But it is important for supporters of higher excise taxes to recognize the costly unintended consequences they bring. Massive smuggling, public corruption and violence toward people and property are just a few. If the aim is to improve public health overall, all of these factors should be taken into consideration before raising cigarette taxes again.