Dorsey’s ideal of a decentralized social media apparatus free from the constraints and concerns inherent to a massive corporation is deeply utopian. But, like all utopias, it is doomed to fail for a very simple reason: Social media networks are nothing more than societies in miniature, and societies have always needed a way to keep antisocial elements from harming the society at large.

In the fantastic 2020 sitcom “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” the programmers and businessmen working on a massively multiplayer online role-playing game face a similar dilemma. What should you do when a sizable segment of your service’s users are bigots ruining the platform for everyone else? How can the company maintain something approaching free association and free speech (and, not coincidentally, ensure that the players continue spending money on and in the game) while also ensuring that non-racists don’t quit because of harassment?

The intellectual machinations the executives on the show go through while trying to figure out who, exactly, needs to be banned are hilariously convoluted, culminating in a March Madness-style showdown that proves, yup, Nazis, and only Nazis, have to go. And the solution devised by the company leaders is ingenious: Unbeknownst to the Nazis, the company isolates the Nazis on their own server, trapping them in their own hellscape while freeing everyone else to enjoy the game without fear of racist harassment.

The solution here is, in a way, a variation of something Dorsey gets at in his thread: In a best-case scenario, competition between social media services will ensure a flourishing, dynamic conversation. If you don’t like the conversation in one place, you can go to another and you’ll be fine.

But as we’ve seen this week with the shuttering of rising Twitter competitor Parler, such policies of containment and competition are unworkable. Isolating malcontents can speed radicalization, leading to nightmare scenarios like last week’s assault on the Capitol. And Dorsey is right that it’s troubling that Amazon, Apple and Google can kill a site by flipping a few switches.

The basic problem is that many on social media simply aren’t interested in the sort of “healthy conversation” Dorsey prizes. Rather than designing a decentralized utopia where everyone self-regulates, services such as Twitter must figure out how best to manage antisocial elements and ensure that they do not destroy society at large.

Twitter does a good job of providing tools to reduce harassment, among them filters that hide replies from low-quality accounts and controls that determine who can reply to your tweets and which mentions of your username you see. By adding those options to the ability to block and mute, Twitter has largely enabled users to avoid seeing most of the nastier side effects of social media.

However, there will always be those dedicated to upending conversation in unhealthy ways. Trump is one such person, and he leveraged his massive platform to lie so dramatically about the 2020 election that he imperiled America’s greatest tradition: the peaceful transfer of power. He was an antisocial element, and constraining his ability to deleteriously affect society is an absolute good.

Twitter’s problem is that it does not apply these rules with any consistency. There’s no reason to ban Trump but not ban the Chinese government for using Twitter to spout propaganda about the concentration camps it operates in Xinjiang. You can’t silence the American president for undermining confidence in American elections while allowing an Iranian theocrat to promulgate conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine. And you can’t demand users commit to truthful, healthy discussion while also allowing mobs eager to identify the Capitol rioters to broadcast inaccurate identifications of suspects, potentially endangering innocent people and destroying their reputations.

Early on Jan. 6, The Post's Kate Woodsome saw signs of the violence to come hours before thousands of Trump loyalists besieged the Capitol. (The Washington Post)

I’ve always believed that social media is what we make of it, just as society is what we make of it. But a society cannot function without a just system of police, jurists, and prisons ensuring that antisocial elements are kept from interfering with the ability of good people to enjoy their lives. Dorsey should be more focused on building a social media justice system that’s truly just than trying to figure out how to wash his hands of the problem altogether.

