The one-page Clean Cars Virginia bill, sponsored by Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), enshrines a policy also included in Gov. Northam’s Energy Plan. It may be small, but it’s mighty.

The bill will slash carbon pollution from Virginia’s biggest source — car exhaust pipes — by ensuring that automakers send Virginia dealers their cleaner, more tech-savvy cars, pickups, minivans and SUVs, starting with 2025 models. The same kinds already sold today in 35 percent of the U.S. auto market, in the more than 1 in 5 states that already require them.

Virginia can, under federal law and like the 14 clean-car states already ahead of us, require cleaner cars that will improve air quality and the state economy. Under the “cooperative federalism” enshrined in our nation’s bedrock law to protect Americans from air pollution, the Clean Air Act, states with excessive air pollution, including Virginia, may adopt tighter, technology-based car pollution standards.

This is the right direction for states to travel, given that the vehicle exhaust that contributes to climate change and local air pollution health issues such as asthma, particularly troubling for low-income neighborhoods, is worsened by outdated, dirtier car technology. In Virginia, cleaner cars will have a big impact: They’ll slash Virginia’s climate pollution by at least 3 million tons per year.

And not a moment too soon: Four years of President Trump’s rollbacks of environmental safeguards included a mindless weakening of federal car pollution standards. A Clean Cars Virginia standard not only reverses Trump’s damage, but it also will benefit Virginians’ pocketbooks. Cleaner car standards are estimated to save the average SUV driver at least $2,000, primarily in fuel savings.

Over time, that economic benefit will grow, as automakers in Detroit and elsewhere send more electric vehicles to Virginia. Electric vehicles have no tailpipe pollution, and electricity is a far cheaper fuel than gas. And by the time Clean Cars Virginia first takes effect for 2025 cars, those economic benefits will be even greater: Analysts predict the sticker price of electric vehicles will be the same as gas-powered cars by 2025.

More than 1 in 5 states, including next-door Maryland, long ago adopted that electric vehicle-delivery requirement, a standard that Big Auto has never failed to meet, given steadily growing demand for electric cars.

Detroit could meet Virginia’s 2025 standard today — in the highest-demand regions of Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia alone — and it will be even easier in 2025 when electric vehicles cost the same as fossil fuel-fired cars. Detroit certainly has the stock to send us, having already produced 40 electric models. By 2025, it will be producing 100, including electric F-150 trucks, minivans, SUVs and, yes, Hummers. But right now, Detroit sends their EVs elsewhere, like to Maryland, forcing some Virginians to drive over the state-line to get one. Those car sales benefit Maryland’s economy, not ours. As one local Virginia auto dealer lamented, “unfortunately, we only have gas-powered cars.”

But once the 2025 electric vehicles hit Virginia lots, they’ll not only satisfy unmet consumer demand, they’ll also serve as mobile climate change fighters and Virginia economy boosters as they fuel up on Virginia’s clean, carbon-free electricity.

Here’s how: Last year’s Clean Economy Act cleared the way for Virginia to host the world’s largest offshore wind farm and more utility solar than in all of California today. Fueling our SUVs and minivans with that clean Virginia energy lowers not just air pollution, it also lowers electric rates for everyone. By switching Virginia’s dollars from gas stations to our electric grid, those additional electricity fueling dollars offset the total cost of the grid.

The two utilities already charging the most electric vehicles in the nation are telling: Charging dollars reduced their net electric rates by $802 million. The same can eventually be done here in Virginia, to help offset what federal data indicates are now the nation’s sixth-highest electric bills.

Despite these health and economic benefits, and that Detroit is already delivering cleaner vehicles to more than a third of the U.S. market across 14 states, the auto lobby is predictably exerting pressure on the legislature to instead do nothing.

The General Assembly must not be cowed by special interests. At this pivotal moment for climate action, it must send the short-and-sweet Clean Cars Virginia bill to the governor.

Doing so will not only help fulfill the governor’s Energy Plan, but it also would let Detroit know that we expect it deliver us their cleaner cars, and, with them, Virginia’s single biggest climate and clean air punch in our state’s history.

