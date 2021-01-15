What accounts for this ambition? Most obviously, this crisis is truly extraordinary. The new leadership must execute a massive vaccine distribution operation amid a broader effort to tame a raging pandemic, while securing assistance to struggling Americans plus a big burst of stimulus spending to address a deepening economic crisis.

Another obvious answer is that the politics have shifted on multiple fronts. The Democratic Party has moved left on fundamental economic questions, due in large part to the challenge from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and others.

But still another reason, one that has been less remarked upon, is that many Democrats have lived through what happened when former President Barack Obama inherited another major economic crisis from another Republican president.

As has been endlessly hashed out, Obama opted for a stimulus that fell short of what was needed. Putting aside why that happened, what everyone now knows is that it was a serious mistake. Democrats lost the House in 2010 and spent the remainder of his presidency in brutal fiscal trench war with a GOP determined to starve the recovery with austerity to cripple his presidency under the guise of fake concerns about spending and deficits.

Many Democrats who lived through that, a lot of whom are still in Congress and some of whom are advising Biden — who himself lived through it as vice president — have to be wary of a repeat.

Making them even more wary, one hopes, is the fact that Republican deficit concerns evaporated once a Republican (Donald Trump) became president. Indeed, the Trump economy was good (at least until coronavirus shattered it) precisely because it was fueled by stimulus.

As Neil Irwin reports, the Trump years have caused a change among economists who now are more receptive to a hotter economy — with higher deficits and lower unemployment — and less wary of inflation than they traditionally have been. That has fueled a political shift towards tolerance of deficits, making Democrats less wary of bad-faith criticism for overspending.

But on top of that sea change, Democrats have to be feeling extra burned by the fact that the GOP pivoted so abruptly from phony deficit concerns under a Democratic president to not caring about them anymore under a Republican.

The lesson of those years is that Trump was the political beneficiary of that chicanery. He steadily had high approval ratings on the economy and he might have won reelection on the strength of that if coronavirus hadn’t intervened.

Democrats appear to be learning from that lesson right now.

On still another front, the makeup of the Senate Democratic caucus is different. During the Obama years you had centrist old-liners chairing key committees, like Max Baucus of Montana (finance), Kent Conrad of North Dakota (budget) and Chris Dodd of Connecticut (banking).

Expected to chair those respective committees in the new Senate now are Ron Wyden of Oregon, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio. All are far more progressive than those previous Democratic chairs.

Indeed, you can see these senators already impacting the debate. Wyden has pushed for supplemental unemployment assistance to be tied to unemployment conditions; Bernie Sanders pushed for big stimulus checks; and Brown pushed for an expanded earned income tax credit. Some iteration of each of these is in the Biden proposal.

Wyden, for his part, believes this combination of things — an awareness of getting played by phony GOP deficit concerns and more progressive Senate committee chairs — will make this time very different from 2009 and 2010.

“The key lessons we learned were the importance of not assuming there will be multiple bites at the apple, and not taking your foot off the gas in the middle of economic recovery,” Wyden told me in a statement. “We cannot let a popular recovery agenda get derailed by fiscal fear mongering that we know is unjustified and phony. “

“Committee chairs are going to be aggressive, and want to get things done,” Wyden added. “Overall, I think the dynamics have changed a lot since 2009.”

To be sure, it still remains to be seen how big a stimulus Biden will actually wrest from Congress. He has already announced he hopes to pursue bipartisan support in the Senate rather than try to get it passed with a simple majority via the “reconciliation” process.