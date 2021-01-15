To achieve his aggressive and essential goal, Biden must abandon the practice of entrusting criminal justice reform to prosecutors and enlist the help of front-line workers for criminal justice: public defenders.

A common misconception about the U.S. criminal justice system is that its decision-makers — judges and prosecutors — can be understood along partisan lines as “liberal” or “conservative.” When I left Big Law eight years ago to become a federal public defender, I quickly discovered that politics are irrelevant to the outcome of most criminal cases. Some “liberal” prosecutors pursue the most aggressive charges. Some “conservative” judges are the most compassionate sentencers. What matters much more than partisan politics is personal and professional experience.

To understand why professional experience is so influential, consider our legal system’s adversarial structure. Prosecutors and defense attorneys serve as advocates for opposing parties, while an impartial judge or jury weighs their positions and decides the outcome. Every prosecutor develops a worldview shaped by his or her advocacy role on behalf of the government. A prosecutor’s job is to build cases, pursue lawbreakers and seek punishment. When they look at my clients, they see bad actors who need to be incarcerated for the benefit of society.

Defense attorneys have a distinct perspective based on their experience — not their politics. Every day, public defenders bear witness to the human toll wrought by these prosecutions. I counsel clients as they sign away their futures in plea agreements. I console their grieving spouses while they are taken away in chains. I watch their children sitting stoically in a dingy jail waiting room before a treasured visit. I plead with their tired mothers who just cannot bear one more day spent sitting on a hard courtroom bench or seeing one more son lost to prison: Please come today so the judge knows your son has a family who cares.

The underrepresentation of former public defenders in the judiciary and the Justice Department is a long-standing problem perpetuated by Democratic and Republican administrations alike. Biden took an important step toward rectifying this disparity when his incoming White House counsel urged senators to identify candidates for district court judgeships “whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys.” Those individuals would bring much-needed diversity of perspective to the federal bench.

But if Biden wants to make a real impact, he must also bring public defenders into the Justice Department. The policies set by the department are tremendously influential. They bind prosecutors across the country. They often tie the hands of judges, as well. The astonishingly long sentences that have drawn vocal criticism in drug cases are almost always the product of a prosecutorial decision to charge a mandatory minimum, taking all sentencing discretion away from the judge.

I don’t think most people understand just how much power is wielded by prosecutors. Twenty-five-year-old prosecutors fresh out of law school can, and do, exact prison terms longer than the span of their entire lives.

Until Congress acts on reform, Justice Department charging polices are the only check on prosecutorial discretion. But the department has always been run by prosecutors, making it a bit like the fox guarding the henhouse. The new administration is showing few signs of breaking with this tradition. Biden’s Justice Department transition team consists overwhelmingly of former prosecutors and government attorneys.

This team of insiders has backed one of their own, Merrick Garland, as Biden’s nominee for U.S. attorney general. Before becoming a federal judge, Garland spent much of his career as a prosecutor, holding posts within the Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Biden’s other nominees for top Justice Department posts — Lisa Monaco, Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke — are also seasoned prosecutors. These selections promote diversity and promise a renewed focus on civil rights, but none would bring an outsider perspective or criminal justice expertise to the department.

Fresh perspectives are essential. We cannot prosecute our way out of the crisis of mass incarceration. To be the leader the department urgently needs, Garland will need to take a broader view and enlist diverse perspectives, including those of defense attorneys.

Biden has a historic opportunity to rewrite his legacy on criminal justice. Putting more public defenders on the bench is a start. But to deliver the transformative change he has promised, Biden must reconstitute the system at every level, including the Justice Department.