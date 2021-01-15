Trump’s seven-second appearance in the family film — he gives the boy hero directions in a scene filmed in the Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time — has been a source of grievance for him before: In 2019, some of his supporters tried to make culture-war hay out of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.’s 2014 decision to cut that scene to increase ad time during broadcasts. But this time around, some of the movie’s fans want Trump excised from the holiday movie — some have even joked that he should be digitally replaced, as has been the case in other movies that have replaced actors who have misbehaved — as a kind of punishment for his refusal to concede to Joe Biden. Star Macaulay Culkin has said he agrees with them.

Losing a cameo might seem like a feeble punishment for a man whose latest moral crime spree includes an attack on American democracy. But the fan-driven campaign to cut the scene is a good opportunity to draw a line between acts that meaningfully diminish the power of the soon-to-be ex-president and emotional gestures that end up obscuring his rise or his conduct in office. As digital media replaces physical copies of movies, television shows and books, resisting these edits — starting with “Home Alone 2” — is an important act of historical preservation.

Trump is hardly the first inconvenience fans and powerful figures have sought to retroactively edit out of pop culture. “The Simpsons” executive producer James L. Brooks has said that an episode of the show featuring a character who claims to be Michael Jackson will be pulled from circulation. At Tina Fey’s request, NBC has held back episodes of “30 Rock” featuring characters in blackface, and Hulu and Netflix have done the same with an episode of “Community.”

As my colleague Sonny Bunch has written, such decisions are especially troubling because of the way they alter history. Given how many viewers rely on streaming services rather than their own copies of physical media, these choices effectively make it impossible for viewers to access the old, problematic episodes. If outraged “Home Alone 2” fans get their wish, it might someday be difficult to comprehend Trump’s cultural ubiquity.

That might seem like a relatively small problem, but consider what it would be like to explain Trump’s rise without evidence of his pop culture career. As New York Times television critic James Poniewozik put it in his book “Audience of One,” “Dwight Eisenhower campaigned on TV, but he became president by winning the war in the European theater. Donald Trump became president by winning the 9 p.m. time slot on NBC.”

Eliding Trump’s pop culture appearances would be a loss not just for what the public understands about him but also for what it shows about what powerful entertainment industry figures were willing to ignore, excuse or even reinvent.

Sure, Trump had whipped up misplaced rage against the five teenagers who had been wrongfully accused of brutally attacking Trisha Meili in 1989. But about two years later, “Home Alone 2” director Chris Columbus wanted to shoot at the Plaza Hotel, so why not give Trump the cameo he demanded? Yeah, Ivana Trump, Trump’s first wife, said in a sworn divorce deposition that her husband had raped her, an allegation she now denies. No matter: “Sex and the City,” a show ostensibly about female sexual liberation, still presented a Trump sighting as the ultimate New York experience. Apparently, Trump’s status as an icon of the Big Apple was valuable enough to persuade directors and showrunners to ignore his uglier behavior — and to ignore that for some audiences, Trump’s nascent demagoguery and drive for dominance were part of the thrill.

Re-editing Trump out of the picture would let viewers off the hook, too.

Last year, Columbus said that he hadn’t intended to keep Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2,” but that “when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’”

Trump’s continued presence there is a reminder of a now-queasy truth: that a lot of Americans used to find him amusing and relatively harmless. Maybe his jarring reappearance in old pop culture can be a kind of ethical shock treatment, reminding viewers of what they didn’t see — or were willing to look past in service of their own entertainment.

