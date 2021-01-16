“Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor!”

according to court filings, real estate agent Jenna Ryan moments before allegedly entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection

Sic semper tyrannis!

Hi, Ford’s Theatregoers! If you liked what you just saw right now, please remember: My name is John Wilkes Booth, and I am an actor! I am on stage right now at Ford’s Theatre, not because I was cast in “Our American Cousin,” but for a different reason, but you can see already that I project well and what my face looks like! So if you have a production that needs Shakespearean actors who are capable of jumping, enunciating and being virulent racists even for the 1860s, I hope you’ll keep my name in mind! Again, it is John Wilkes Booth, technically like the actor Edwin Booth (legally, my brother, but we are not on speaking terms because he is too small-minded to understand that I am right about everything).

If you approve of what I did here today, or just want to know more, let me say: I am also an actor, and I’m available for work! This is probably as good a moment as any to share my résumé with you. I have starred in numerous plays, including “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and something called “The Marble Heart.” I also run an oil company!

Please, observe my face and think about all the projects for which that face might be a good fit. I’m not ashamed to be here, and I want people to remember the name! Again, it’s John Wilkes Booth. Here is a side view of my face! I’m so proud and excited to be here — I’ve got some head-daguerrotypes here, I think! And a business card, if you want to know more about the oil! Please hold. I might have just broken my leg jumping down to the stage, so it’s painful to retrieve them, but I have them here somewhere. Let me give them out to you, just for your casting files, if you are looking for people down the line who have the skill set I have.

The point is, I have no reason for being ashamed or worrying that today might not be a good advertisement for me. Nothing has stopped me yet! Some people may look at the events that are transpiring and disagree with my assessment that I will want to be professionally associated with them for years to come, but those people are fools and traitors.

No, now is a fine time for this! Why do you ask?

