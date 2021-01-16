AD

If you approve of what I did here today, or just want to know more, let me say: I am also an actor, and I’m available for work! This is probably as good a moment as any to share my résumé with you. I have starred in numerous plays, including “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and something called “The Marble Heart.” I also run an oil company!

Please, observe my face and think about all the projects for which that face might be a good fit. I’m not ashamed to be here, and I want people to remember the name! Again, it’s John Wilkes Booth. Here is a side view of my face! I’m so proud and excited to be here — I’ve got some head-daguerrotypes here, I think! And a business card, if you want to know more about the oil! Please hold. I might have just broken my leg jumping down to the stage, so it’s painful to retrieve them, but I have them here somewhere. Let me give them out to you, just for your casting files, if you are looking for people down the line who have the skill set I have.

The point is, I have no reason for being ashamed or worrying that today might not be a good advertisement for me. Nothing has stopped me yet! Some people may look at the events that are transpiring and disagree with my assessment that I will want to be professionally associated with them for years to come, but those people are fools and traitors.

No, now is a fine time for this! Why do you ask?