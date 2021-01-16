The events of Jan. 6 in Washington, and subsequent polling on the matter, expose in stark relief that a great many rank-and-file members of the Trump-era right understand their movement not in terms of any desired policy agenda but simply a broad emotional disposition of hate and fear for a grandly defined “left.”

In particular, Republican voters’ growing loyalty to QAnon — the cultlike mishmash of conspiracy theories whose notions and slogans Trump has often echoed or endorsed — is strong evidence that what Trumpism actually embodied was a deeply anti-intellectual style of politics that simply entailed pitting a broad coalition of conspiracy-minded reactionaries against anyone they deemed suspicious or evil. A friend of mine interviewed a number of the Jan. 6 rioters, and when you watch his video, it’s striking to note their awkwardness when asked to name what the president’s done that they specifically liked. Trump’s fantabulous mission to save the United States from demonic vote-rigging and baby-killing communists is their purpose; Trump’s actual policies, an afterthought. As the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway once quoted, Trump was “clarifying the divisions” in America, and it seems those divisions aren’t necessarily about ideas.

AD

AD

Watching from across the border, Canada’s out-of-power Conservatives find themselves trapped in a dilemma that may prove the defining crisis of North American conservatism for the near future. Do they seek to emulate the Trump example and harness the energy of the deluded and conspiratorial in an attempt to achieve comparable electoral success? (The narrative has obviously shifted since impeachment and the Georgia runoffs, but it’s worth remembering that last month it was generally taken for granted that the Democrats had performed shockingly poorly in the November general election.) Or do Canada’s Conservatives conclude that assembling such a base is simply too dangerous, and stay loyal to an ideological status quo that’s safe but unmotivating?

The temptation has to be real, given there’s little reason to believe the Trump approach couldn’t work in Canada. QAnon enjoys considerable Canadian appeal, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and indeed the entire Trudeau family, have long been on the receiving end of the sort of conspiracy theories powerful families so often are. Even before the covid-19 pandemic, it wasn’t hard to find voices on social media characterizing Trudeau’s governing agenda as the stuff of New World Order tyranny, and as a global mascot of trendy progressivism, the prime minister is easily cast as a key player in a larger leftist agenda.

It’s easy to imagine a skilled Canadian demagogue targeting this low-hanging fruit for electoral gain, perhaps even weaving in other popular anxieties of the country’s paranoid middle class — Ottawa’s secret plot to annex Canada to the United States, or fill our streets with American soldiers or whatever. There are plenty of Ashli Babbitt-like swing voters in Canada who would likely move from left to right if the Conservatives learned to speak the language of frantic nationalists like Elizabeth May.

AD

AD

But to what end? Trump sometimes proved himself a willing puppet for wonks in both the conventional Republican establishment and its contrarian against-the-dead-consensus faction, but his popularity was ultimately untethered to either. Conservative thought leaders are now forced to confront the unflattering possibility that conspiratorial populism may simply be an end unto itself, with nihilistic violence an inevitable byproduct.

In time, American conservatism may again evolve into something stable. There may once again be some definition of what it means to be “on the right” that’s both broadly popular and culturally redeeming, as there was in the golden age of William F. Buckley Jr. and President Ronald Reagan. At that point, Canadian conservatism will evolve in sync with American trends, as Canadian philosophy always does.

In the meantime, perhaps Erin O’Toole, Canada’s cautious and conventional Conservative leader, can still be elected prime minister against a backdrop of profound ideological turmoil on his side of the political spectrum. Perhaps elections in boring ol’ Canada can still be won on a relatively non-ideological platform of good governance alone, and Canada’s populist conspiracists can safely be ignored. Perhaps Trudeau will simply dismiss Trumpism as a weird American thing and make no effort to campaign against it north of the border, spending no time during the next election casting all right-wingers everywhere as being fueled by a shared unattractive purpose.

AD

AD

But after Jan. 6, it feels increasingly unlikely.

Early on Jan. 6, The Post's Kate Woodsome saw signs of the violence to come hours before thousands of Trump loyalists besieged the Capitol. (The Washington Post)