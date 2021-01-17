After the Watergate scandal, Attorneys General Edward H. Levi and Griffin Bell conducted extensive, high-level reviews of everything that went wrong and what policies were needed to prevent it from happening again. Will you be doing that in response to the Trump administration? If not, why?

What powers do you think the Justice Department inspector general should have?

Will you fire people or make referrals to state bar associations if you find they have violated department ethics rules or are guilty of serious professional misconduct?

What reforms need to be in place to prevent politicization of prosecutorial decisions?

In the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, many states are considering laws to make voting harder . Absent the pre-clearance powers in the Voting Rights Act, what can the Justice Department do?

What amendments or changes to the VRA are needed?

Do we need laws to address domestic terrorism? Do you need a new section or task force within the Justice Department to combat domestic terrorism?

How do you plan to uproot and disrupt violent, right-wing extremist groups?

Will your investigation of the events on Jan. 6 extend to individuals who funded, lent aid to or incited the insurrectionists? Will the administration seek civil damages against groups or individuals who could reasonably have foreseen the consequences of their actions?

What is the role of social media in facilitating violent right-wing extremists? How do you plan to address this?

How many total instances of fraud have been found in the 2020 election? Less than a dozen?

Was it a lie that the “election was stolen” or that “President Trump lost because of fraud”?

Was there any legal basis for challenging the Pennsylvania or Arizona electoral college votes?

Do you plan on investigating efforts to intimidate or threaten state election officials so that they would change vote totals or disenfranchise voters? If any state or local officials engaged in such conduct, will you prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law?

Do we need new laws to prevent attempts to interfere with election officials or to abet the falsification of vote totals?

Please explain how First Amendment rights do not protect sedition, conspiracy to commit sedition or incitement to riot.

Does the First Amendment require private social media companies to allow access to their platforms to individuals who violate their terms of service?

What efforts will you undertake to root out violent white supremacists from law enforcement and the military?

Will you revisit decisions by state and local authorities to not prosecute police killings of unarmed civilians?

Will you revisit Justice Department guidelines on prosecution of a sitting president? Do you have any opinion about the current guideline?

What changes, if any, would you seek in revising qualified immunity for police and other officials?

Can the federal government set standards for local police for use of force? For anti-bias training? For body cameras?

Is there systemic racism in our judicial system? Please explain where that manifests itself.