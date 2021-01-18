A lot, it turns out. Xi isn’t asking Schultz and his peers to embark on an apolitical, humanitarian mission. He is asking them to lobby for Beijing. In President-elect Joe Biden’s Washington, that could have serious strategic, legal and ethical implications. And especially for the many business leaders with political aspirations like Schultz, who publicly considered running for president in 2020, it could do serious damage to their electability. (Contacted for a response, Starbucks declined to comment but noted that Schultz no longer has an active role with the company. Schultz didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Businesses and their leaders often plead Beijing’s case and problematic ways. Sometimes the lobbying is more concrete. In December, the New York Times reported that both Apple and Nike had lobbied against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which mandates more supply-chain transparency. (Nike and Apple both denied the charge.) And sometimes it’s more subtle, but equally pernicious, such as when U.S. business leaders parrot Chinese Communist Party propaganda. The problem with praising Beijing for lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, the way BlackRock chief executive Laurence D. Fink and others do, is not in the veracity of the statement but in its implication. Saying Beijing has “lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty” is like saying “all lives matter”: It’s a political slogan, not a statement of fact.

Xi’s courting of Schultz is just the most prominent example of a massive charm offensive. Chinese officials are publicly and privately attempting to persuade U.S. business leaders to lobby for China in the Biden administration – or, at the very least, not to lobby against it. Sometimes the calls are indirect. A few weeks ago, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman acknowledged Biden’s victory and reminded Americans to “focus on cooperation” to “promote the sound and steady development of bilateral ties,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. In a December video call, Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the heads of companies such as General Motors, Caterpillar and Qualcomm to “achieve a smooth transition of China-U.S. relations.”

Businesses lobbying for communist-controlled China is nothing new. It’s part of a long tradition that goes back to Henry Kissinger, who Chinese officials understood would lobby for Beijing after he set up his consulting firm Kissinger Associates in 1982. “Nobody,” Kissinger wrote in 1985, “is more sentimental about China than I am or more dedicated to close relationships.”

But there are two major differences between now and, say, the turn of the century, when U.S. businesses such as Boeing and IBM collectively spent hundreds of millions of dollars lobbying to get China into the World Trade Organization. The first is the growing repressiveness of the Chinese Communist Party, especially in the northwest Chinese region of Xinjiang, where party officials have imprisoned roughly 1 million Muslims and others in concentration camps. The second is the growing bipartisan awareness in Washington that China poses an economic and perhaps military threat to the United States.

Business leaders such as Schultz, who has long courted Xi, are wading into dangerous territory. In 1938, Congress passed the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) amid an outcry over Nazis quietly hiring American lobbyists. The law requires those representing the interests of foreign powers in a “political or quasi-political” capacity to publicly register with the Justice Department. In early January, the former senator turned consultant Barbara Boxer registered to lobby for Hikvision, a Chinese company sanctioned by the Trump administration for providing some of the surveillance architecture in concentration camps in Xinjiang. After the news became public, the Biden administration returned the $500 she donated for the upcoming inauguration, and Boxer, citing the “intense response,” deregistered and will stop representing Hikvision.

There have long been discussions of more stringent enforcement of FARA. If the Biden administration decides to do so, business leaders who lobby for Beijing could face a difficult choice: Registering with FARA could create a scandal. Not registering could be illegal.

The Biden administration has vowed to take a tough line with China, but Biden’s team occasionally sends mixed signals. When I read rumors in December that Walt Disney Executive Chairman Robert Iger (whose company made “Mulan,” a film that partnered with propaganda departments in Xinjiang), was being considered for U.S. ambassador to China, I almost had a heart attack. But countering Beijing’s influence in the United States will likely be a topic of intense focus for the Biden administration.

In the wake of the deadly riot at the Capitol that President Trump incited, dozens of major U.S. companies said they will review or pause their political donations to Republicans who voted against certifying the election results. Business leaders need to tread carefully. If you won’t lobby for the Republican Party, don’t lobby for the Communist Party.