I’d begun that morning with joy when I learned of the Rev. Raphael Warnock’s historic win as the first Black senator from my home state of Georgia. However, upon hearing about the events taking place at the Capitol, all I could feel was dismay. This was not only an attack on democracy, but a violation of where democracy lives.

My joy gave way to disgust when I saw the unruly mob scaling the walls of the Capitol to implement their seditious act on Congress. My thoughts turned to the historical significance of the building and those who helped build it. The walls they were climbing, upon which they would unfurl their insurrectionist banners, were originally made of sandstone built by enslaved craftsmen.

Enslaved and free Black craftsmen were a critical labor force used by the U.S. government, as authorized by President George Washington, to build the Capitol. The commissioners of the District of Columbia were assigned by the executive branch to oversee the Capitol construction project. Although their records indicate the number of enslaved craftsmen fluctuated over years, it climbed into the hundreds: “We believe more than 800 mechanics and Labourers [sic] employed on public and private account in improving the City.”

The sandstone used for the original walls of the building was extracted from the earth by enslaved men forced to do this backbreaking work in the isolated quarries at Aquia Creek in Stafford County, Virginia. Pierre Charles L’Enfant, the French architect once assigned by President George Washington to design the federal city, managed operations at the quarry along with Isaac Roberdeau, who supervised the laborers. In December 1791, L’Enfant urged Roberdeau to continue the work despite ice forming around the stone. He wrote: “Let the hands do the most they can — when the weather shall prove too severe let them busy themselves in clearing away the rubble and as often as it moderates let them set about extracting the stone.” They were rationed a half-pint of whiskey per day to help them cope with the dangerous and even deadly conditions.

In 1822, Nathaniel Bowen, a free Black craftsman who labored at the Capitol construction site, was setting a large stone when the pulleys and ropes securing the nearly two-ton stone snapped, and Bowen was crushed to death. It is the only known fatality of a craftsman during construction of the Capitol, but hazardous conditions made illness and injury very common. In fact, during construction of the Capitol, the commissioners established a hospital and contracted physicians and nurses to attend the craftsmen. The enslaved craftsmen received treatment and preventive medicine such as bloodletting (a common medical treatment at the time) and inoculation against smallpox to keep them healthy so they could continue to work.

As the mob ravaged the halls of the Capitol, many of them unmasked, the United States reached its highest daily recorded coronavirus death toll at 3,964 (since surpassed). In the aftermath, we saw the images of Black maintenance workers sweeping debris from the halls of the Capitol and learned the stories of Black police officers who prevented the attack from being much worse than it could have been.

Finally, seeing the Confederate flag, a symbol of white supremacy, inside the Capitol was incredibly painful and gut-wrenching. However, resistance to slavery prevailed at the Capitol in 1827. Daniel Brown, a 23-year-old enslaved craftsman hired out by Catherine Hamilton, ran away from the Capitol. According to the city directory, Hamilton was a widow who lived between East Capitol Street and A Street facing Capitol Square, or the east front of the Capitol. Considering the proximity to his owner, Brown risked apprehension and surely severe punishment to secure his freedom. Among the enslaved craftsmen who helped build the Capitol, his is the only escape documented, and there is no evidence of his capture.

We all will remember where we were, what we saw and how we felt on Jan. 6. It was a desecration of one of the most recognizable buildings in the world and symbols of democracy — built by the forced labor of people of African descent. Black folks ought to be as outraged as I am.