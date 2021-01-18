First and foremost, when considering public opinion polls, remember that large chunk of Americans believe something demonstrably false — that the election was stolen — and celebrate a president who sent love to a mob that included a guy wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirt and someone carrying a noose. They will not support anything President-elect Joe Biden does. Take, for example, the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll, which finds that a “67 percent majority approves of the way Biden has handled the transition, including 65 percent of self-identified independents, 95 percent of Democrats and 37 percent of Republicans.”

Considering that a large segment of the Republican Party is unreachable, Biden is winning over a huge percentage of the rational public. The Trump dead-enders will remain a problem when it comes to elections (and hence should not be ignored on that score), but when evaluating Biden, you can fairly say that he has strong approval for his management of the transition, including by those Republicans who remain informed, rational and pro-democracy.

That leads to the next problem: Should all Republicans still be lumped into one party? As we have discussed, they really have two parties, the Republican Party and the Trump Party. The latter propagates the Big Lie, rejects the essence of democracy and celebrates America as a White Christian bastion. The traditional Republican Party knows Biden won, upholds democracy and celebrates America as a nation built on a creed (“We hold these truths to be self-evident”), not on race or religion. That portion of the GOP may be timorous, insufficiently resolute in their commitment to democracy and bereft of reasonable policy ideas, but they are not members of the Trump Party. You only need two questions to properly classify politicians and voters: Did Biden fairly and legitimately win the election? Should Trump be impeached for inciting an insurrection?

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) clearly is a member of the traditional GOP. He writes in the Atlantic:

The violence that Americans witnessed—and that might recur in the coming days—is not a protest gone awry or the work of “a few bad apples.” It is the blossoming of a rotten seed that took root in the Republican Party some time ago and has been nourished by treachery, poor political judgment, and cowardice. When Trump leaves office, my party faces a choice: We can dedicate ourselves to defending the Constitution and perpetuating our best American institutions and traditions, or we can be a party of conspiracy theories, cable-news fantasies, and the ruin that comes with them. We can be the party of Eisenhower, or the party of the conspiracist Alex Jones. We can applaud Officer Goodman or side with the mob he outwitted. We cannot do both.

When talking about opposition in the “Republican Party” or criticism from the “Republican Party” or what the “Republican Party” thinks, we should be specific about which one. Pollsters should create a new crosstab (just as they have for over 45/under 40 or White college-educated/White non-college education), so it’s clear whether they’re reporting on the opinions of Trump Party adherents or members of the non-Trump Republican Party.

The next challenge is not new, but it becomes more acute in a universe of crazed Trump supporters. The media must resist the fetish for moral equivalence that makes politics seem like merely a matter of policy preference. We know politics today is about something far more basic: Do you accept reality? Evenhandedness puts the deluded on the same level with the sensible. We should not say, for example, something along the lines of Biden believes the vaccination process is in shambles. Republicans do not. Better to be clear: According to factual criteria, the vaccination process is in shambles. Trump Party members who never recognized the severity of the disease and balked at mask-wearing despite its proven efficacy will not admit the process is in rotten shape. The short version is easier, simpler and headline-ready; it is also hugely misleading.

In addition, TV news shows are obliged not to allow their platforms to be used by proponents of the Big Lie and others who incite the mob. They must introduce those who signed the brief seeking to disenfranchise Biden states and/or who objected to the electoral votes as allies of the insurrection. If such guests start to say the election was stolen, the host should stop them and inform the audience that is a lie. The host also should give the guest the warning that if they repeat the lie, they will be booted from the show.

Finally, right-wing media has in some cases intentionally fanned the flames of White grievance and in other cases, through sheer laziness, has fallen prey to victimology. Indeed, it is shocking how much of what passes for right-wing commentary fits into one of five boxes: 1) Immigrants are swamping us, changing America; 2) Whites and/or White Christians are victims; 3) “Elites” hate you, oh humble viewer/reader; 4) Western civilization and Christianity are in peril and 5) Democrats are “socialists.” If they did not talk about one of these, there would be hours of dead airtime on right-wing radio and TV. These are not innocuous lies. They are the foundations of white supremacy and the inspiration for violent right-wing groups.

These themes are not only manipulative falsehoods. They are also a dodge to avoid rational argument and policy debate. Screaming “socialist” means the Republican is not making a coherent argument why, for example, the country shouldn’t spend tens of billions of dollars straightening out the coronavirus vaccination program or why we shouldn’t ramp up testing so children and teachers can return to in-person learning. When right-wing pundits holler that Whites are discriminated against, they avoid addressing the real, verifiable problems of discrimination against people of color in housing, access to health care, education and policing.

It is not simply the job of Democrats to reject falsehoods that serve the ends of authoritarianism and white supremacy. Truth must be the goal for mainstream media outlets as well. That means identifying the source (Trump Party or Republican Party), refusing to allow Big Lie proponents free rein, resisting false equivalence and rebutting the lies on which white supremacists rely. That’s a tall order, but essential for preserving multiracial democracy.

