RASKIN: These events are personal to me, Jake. There was an attack on our country. There was an attack on our people. There are thousands of people who work on Capitol Hill, not just members, but staff members and Capitol Hill police officers, who were pushed and shoved and punched in the face, pummeled and hit over the head with fire extinguishers.

And the president of the United States did nothing to stop it for more than two hours, as members of Congress were calling him and begging him to do something. And he continued to watch it on TV and to enjoy their insurrection tailgate party, where they were celebrating the attack on our democracy. ...

TAPPER: I can’t also imagine having that trauma compounded with this other trauma. You just lost your son, and now you’re in Congress worrying about your daughter and your other daughter’s husband [who were with Raskin in the Capitol on Jan. 6] because of these terrorists who had attacked the Congress.

That trauma on top of trauma just seems so debilitating to me.

RASKIN: Well, I’m not going to lose my son at the end of 2020 and lose my country and my republic in 2021. It’s not going to happen.