At a certain point during the party, a band of wet, screaming kids raced around shooting each other and adults with Super Soakers. And following along, clad in khakis, sneakers and his trademark Ray-Ban sunglasses was Biden. Hoping to capture pictures of the amusing scene, I turned on my camera phone, hoisted it in place just in time for the then-vice president of the United States to shoot me in the face. So cool was he that he didn’t even look me in the eye.

When talking about Biden, people invariably speak about the depth of his empathy and his expertise. They talk about his reliance on experience and competence. They talk about how he wears his emotions on his sleeve, as he did on Tuesday before leaving Delaware one last time as a private citizen for his inauguration in Washington. But what no one ever talks about is Biden’s joy. The same joy I witnessed that warm June day.

Biden and his family have endured more heartache and setbacks than most political families that have reached such heights. He lost his first wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972. His sons Beau and Hunter survived the wreck, but Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden himself underwent emergency surgery for two brain aneurysms in 1988. And he ran for president twice before. The 1988 effort ended before a single primary vote was ever cast, while his 2008 quest fizzled when he finished fifth in Iowa.

Most people wouldn’t be able to resist the urge to wallow in despair. A devout Catholic like Biden would be forgiven for thinking that God’s plan for him was one of constant loss. Instead, with Biden, after clearing each obstacle, I have seen a man who is grateful for another chance to do things better. And when one is filled with gratitude, joy is not far behind. In the case of Biden, it is the joy of being able to be a good father and husband, to help someone in need, to celebrate someone else’s achievements, to soothe a bullied nation.

After four years of “American carnage,” I am grateful for the return of honor and decency to the Oval Office. But with the Bidens, I’m looking forward to the return of joy to the White House.