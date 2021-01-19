Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on his last full day, issued a statement that said, “We are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state,” and Chinese authorities are “engaged in the forced assimilation and eventual erasure of a vulnerable ethnic and religious minority group, even as they simultaneously assert their country as a global leader and attempt to remold the international system in their image.”

Officials said the determination of crimes against humanity was obvious, due to extensive public evidence showing the Chinese Communist Party has subjected Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang province to many atrocities. They include the arbitrary imprisonment of more than 1 million innocent civilians, forced sterilization, torture, forced labor and severe restrictions on freedom of religion, freedom of expression and freedom of movement.

Internally, there was debate among the State Department’s lawyers over whether to add the additional determination of genocide. “We have struggled from day one … with what to call it,” a senior State Department official said. “Because in some ways, the Chinese are nothing if not inventive in the ways that they have found to go after the ethnic and religious minority groups that live under their control.”

To qualify under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, there must be both acts and intent “to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” In this case, there are both, said Stephen Rapp, who served as the State Department’s ambassador at large for war crimes during the Obama administration. Beijing has shown its intent through recent measures to intentionally reduce the birthrates, and therefore the population, of Uighurs and other minorities through forced sterilization, forced and monitored birth control, and forced abortion policies that inordinately target these groups, he said.

“You can have a genocide without death camps, without machetes in church yards. You can do it biologically, and you can do it over a long period of time,” said Rapp. “They are all-in on this strategy. The evidence of intent to commit genocide in this case is stronger than in any case we’ve had since Rwanda.”

The Chinese government also tipped its own hand when its embassy in the United States tweeted this month in defense of these very policies. The embassy was promoting a “study” published in its own propaganda outlets claiming that anti-extremism policies had “emancipated” the minds of Uighur women, promoted gender equality and reproductive health, “making them no longer baby-making machines.”

The Biden administration would be hard-pressed not to call China’s atrocities a “genocide,” after doing so explicitly during the campaign. In an August statement, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said, “If the Trump administration does indeed choose to call this out for what it is, as Joe Biden already did, the pressing question is what will Donald Trump do to take action. He must also apologize for condoning this horrifying treatment of Uighurs.”

Bates was referring to former national security adviser John Bolton’s claim that Trump explicitly endorsed the mass internment of Uighurs in a June 2019 conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka. Trump later denied Bolton’s claim. In my forthcoming book, “Chaos Under Heaven,” I reveal that Trump made similar remarks during his November 2017 visit to Beijing, but only to his own staff and not to Chinese officials.

Last June, Trump admitted to Axios he held off on sanctions over human rights abuses in Xinjiang due to then-ongoing trade negotiations. After the trade deal was struck, and following the deterioration of Trump’s relationship with Xi in 2020, the administration rolled out several rounds of sanctions against Chinese officials implicated in the abuses, as well as Chinese companies that benefit from forced labor in Xinjiang.

The Trump administration’s handling of the Chinese government’s genocidal policies in Xinjiang was not perfect — indeed, its response was often undermined by the president himself. But the U.S. government has done more to call out and punish these crimes than any other country or multilateral body on earth, by far. By making the determination and then leaving, the Trump team is putting the Biden administration in a tough position. But that doesn’t mean they are wrong.

There’s no legal requirement for the new administration to do anything. But the Biden team will have a moral responsibility and a national security imperative to act. Ignoring a genocide would only lead to expanded repression, which will lead to more instability and more extremism by the victims. The Biden team should impose more sanctions on the perpetrators and initiate more international diplomacy to bring others on board.

That will surely anger the Chinese Communist Party and further complicate efforts to have smooth relations, but Beijing is always angry and relations are going to be complicated anyway. The Biden administration won’t be able to ignore the ongoing genocide in China — so it might as well do the right thing and try to stop it.