See more editorial cartoons

Explore the latest cartoons and animations from Ann Telnaes | See her latest cartoon essays: The Republican pander pageant | Dragging out Trump and 2020 | All the Republican rats

See more editorial cartoons from around the country | 2020 in editorial cartoons

Explore the archive of cartoons from Tom Toles, who retired in 2020.

See more Opinions visual stories and essays.

Follow @PostOpinions on Instagram for editorial cartoons, illustrations and other visuals.

Sign up to receive Opinions pieces, including cartoons, in your inbox six days a week.

Show More