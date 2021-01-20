That all changed in May 2001. The new Bush administration consistently ignored Jeffords’s requests for more spending on special education, preferring instead to work with party conservatives and Democrats from red states. Tired of being shunted aside and uncomfortable in a party that had become much more conservative, Jeffords left the GOP and became an independent. More importantly, he caucused with the Democrats, giving them a 51-49 majority. It was the first time a party switch had decided control of the Senate, and it effectively ended any hope President George W. Bush had of ushering his domestic agenda into law.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) might play a similar role today, if Democrats don’t play their cards right. Like Jeffords, he began his political career when his state was firmly aligned with his party. Republicans did not start to win West Virginia at the presidential level until 2000, and Democrats still dominated the state’s politics in the 2000s. Manchin slowly rose through the ranks, serving 14 years in the state legislature before becoming West Virginia’s secretary of state in 2000. He easily won two terms as governor and then won a special election to succeed the late Sen. Robert Byrd by 10 points, even as the GOP was sweeping the country in its 2010 election wave.

Manchin has another similarity to Jeffords in that his party has moved away from him ideologically during his career. What was once a party dominated by blue-collar union workers has become an alliance of rich and poor with little appeal to West Virginia’s dominant demographic: Whites without a college degree. Manchin has remained a moderate even as Democrats have raced leftward. His political tightrope act was enough for him to win a narrow reelection victory in 2018, but he may find it impossible to keep Democrats and moderate Trump backers happy under the Biden administration.

Administration priorities on a host of issues are not likely to be popular in a state President Donald Trump carried by 39 points in 2020. West Virginia historically depends on coal mining, but President Biden’s climate agenda will likely destroy whatever is left of that industry. The Democratic Party’s identity-politics wing is also surely unpopular in the state’s rural, blue-collar territory; it’s hard to see how Biden can keep faith with both his party’s base and Manchin’s voters on questions of religious liberty, gender politics, and finding the balance between fighting police misconduct and preserving law and order. Issues such as packing the Supreme Court and abolishing the filibuster, which Manchin has already said he will oppose, could also become flash points should Biden’s agenda be stalled in the Senate or the courts.

Just as the low profile issue of special education proved the straw that broke Jeffords’s political back, the Democratic voting-rights agenda might prove to be the bridge too far for Manchin. Last session’s H.R. 1 — the grandiosely named “For the People Act” — is the party’s hodgepodge of liberal wishes on voting reform, including same-day registration and liberalized mail-in voting that would allow political operatives to collect absentee ballots from voters and drop them off at polling locations (known as “ballot harvesting” among conservatives). A large share of Trump voters oppose these measures and (wrongly) believe such practices gave rise to voter fraud that stole the election from Trump. Manchin would whip up a firestorm if he supported such a bill, but he would also whip up a firestorm on the left if he opposed it or even worked with Republicans to remove some of the more questionable provisions.

Manchin would solve a lot of his problems if he, like Jeffords, switched parties midway through the year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) would surely give him rein to vote his conscience on key issues, much as he has permitted Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) to do. McConnell would also be happy if Manchin, who will be 77 years old when he is up for reelection in 2024, chose to run again as a Republican. Manchin is the only Democrat left in statewide office in West Virginia, and it is inconceivable he could lose as Team Red’s candidate.

Democrats’ hearts are high with hope on this Inauguration Day. They should remember how thin a thread all of their hopes rest on as they proceed over the coming weeks.

