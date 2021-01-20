In every position — those subject to confirmation and those not — we are trading up. Mark Meadows leaves as White House chief of staff; Ronald A. Klain enters. Meadows was the epitome of ineffectiveness, obstruction and dishonesty, even reportedly failing to inform his own staff of the danger they faced from a White House superspreader event. Klain — the hyper-organized, trusted face of Washington — is a throwback to the sort of professional consigliere whom presidents of both parties have relied upon (e.g., James A. Baker III). At the White House press podium, we change out a series of unabashed liars for familiar, respected and cordial figures such as incoming press secretary Jen Psaki. Out goes the anti-labor labor secretary, the anti-environment Environmental Protection Agency administrator and the anti-justice attorney general; in come public servants who understand the missions of their agencies.

Aside from the Justice Department, the most significant upgrade may be at the State Department. Four years ago, Rex Tillerson, an oil executive with no public experience, stumbled his way through his confirmation hearing to lead the department. He was succeeded by Mike Pompeo, who was equally rude, dismissive and unforthcoming with Congress and the media. On Tuesday, the mild-mannered Antony Blinken navigated his way through his hearing to be secretary of state with the aplomb of a knowledgeable insider. Of course it was a good thing to get NATO allies to spend more on defense, he told Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who looked disappointed not to have a fight over the Trump legacy. And Blinken could not agree more, he told both Democrats and Republicans, that China was a menace that perpetrated genocide against the Uighurs and defied the bipartisan expectation that economic progress would beget political liberalization.

Blinken seemed to surprise some Republicans with his offers to consult with them, his agreement on the human rights-focused approach to Cuba (Sen. Marco Rubio seemed pleased) and his staunch defense of Taiwan (to the delight of Sen. Mitt Romney, who humorously wished Blinken wouldn’t let John F. Kerry, the climate envoy, undermine a tough approach to China for the sake of a climate deal).

In sum, we are seeing the invasion not of “socialists” but of professionals who care about governance, who pick qualified people, who do not go to war with the permanent civil service and who understand they had better consult with Congress.

Biden wants to smother the raging firestorm of partisanship and anger that Trump and his allies thrived on. The firestorm was the point for the Trump team; it was a way of stoking anger at “elites.” The Biden team knows the firestorm gets in the way of achieving measurable results, so his team is going out of its way to avoid unproductive fights.

To be certain, not all the incendiary figures will be calmed. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who stoked the Big Lie that the election was stolen and gave a fist pump to the Jan. 6 rioters, had the gall on Tuesday to put a hold on the swift confirmation of Biden’s homeland security secretary nominee, who is charged with protecting the nation against, among other things, right-wing violence and white supremacists. Nevertheless, as we stand on the precipice of a new presidency, we can at least imagine a government in which hostility and pitched warfare are not the default settings. We can expect competent officials will try to get it right. That’s perhaps why we feel the clouds parting and the deep angst subsiding. Better people are on the way. And not a moment too soon.

