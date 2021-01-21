It’s time for the legislature to heed the growing consensus in Virginia — and across the country — and repeal these counterproductive sentencing laws.

Decades of real-world experience and research have demonstrated that mandatory sentences, once considered the go-to solution to any crime-related problem, are costly, ineffective and destroy families.

If mandatory minimum sentencing laws were effective at stopping crime, Virginia and the rest of the country would not be in an opioid epidemic. We have tough mandatory minimums at the state and federal level against illicit drug trafficking, and yet the problem is worse than ever.

A 50-state study from the Pew Charitable Trusts found no significant relationship between drug sentencing and three key indicators of drug epidemics: illicit drug use, drug arrests and overdose rates. But it goes further than drug-related crime. There is no credible evidence that mandatory minimums deter any crime at all.

Crime rates respond to policies that ensure swift and certain sanctions on those who break the law. It is the likelihood of getting caught, not the severity of punishment, that deters crime.

Mandatory minimums actually make Virginia communities less safe because they waste tens of millions of dollars on imprisonment, rather than on interventions that have been proven to improve public safety, such as drug and alcohol treatment, mental health counseling and victim services.

A recent analysis found that repealing Virginia’s mandatory minimums could save the state $80 million over five years — money that could and should fund those important services.

In the past, prosecutors have been the most vocal champions for mandatory minimum sentencing laws. There is a simple reason for that: These laws make their jobs easier. When prosecutors have the ability to threaten defendants with excessive prison sentences, they can avoid having to go to trial and prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

These threats work, too. Shockingly, fewer than 5 percent of people today assert their constitutional right to a trial, and some innocent people, who were later exonerated by DNA evidence, have even pleaded guilty to avoid the risk of receiving a draconian sentence.

In Virginia, however, a group of prosecutors representing nearly 40 percent of the state’s residents recently announced that they want the legislature to repeal the state’s mandatory minimum sentencing laws. These prosecutors say they do not want or need to coerce people into pleading guilty to keep their communities safe.

These prosecutors point to the overwhelming evidence that mandatory minimums disproportionately hurt communities of color. In Virginia, Black people make up 19 percent of the state’s population but 58 percent of its prison and jail population. The Virginia Crime Commission’s own study found that Black residents are impacted more by the state’s mandatory sentences than their White counterparts. It’s clear that mandatory sentencing laws are a driving force behind this disparity.

The growing consensus among policymakers in Virginia against mandatory minimums trails the nationwide movement. Nearly 30 states have repealed or reformed their mandatory sentencing laws over the past two decades, including states as ideologically diverse as Louisiana and Massachusetts. Even Texas doesn’t have mandatory minimums.

In some states, lawmakers have expressed concerns that reform would give unelected, unaccountable judges too much discretion. But in Virginia, judges are elected by the legislature, and their sentencing discretion is informed by a formal set of sentencing guidelines.

To ensure that “the punishment fits the crime,” we should give back to judges, who are most informed about the unique circumstances of each crime and defendant, the authority to use that information to tailor a proper sentence.

Northam announced he would not sign into law any new mandatory minimums. He wrote, “We must remember that punishment and justice are not always the same thing. We are better as a society when we give our judicial system the ability to discern the difference.” His argument against new mandatory minimums applies with equal force to existing ones. It’s time to repeal them all.