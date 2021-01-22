Instead, one expects Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attempt to repair the job’s nonexistent reputation by picking a successor to Payette. This is rich — in the sort of politically correct symbolism upon which he’s built his brand. In classically Canadian fashion, the belief that fundamentally broken institutions are just one good appointment, one sensible procedural tweak away, will win the day once more.

Payette, a former astronaut from Quebec, was appointed governor general in 2017 in part because Ottawa invented a tradition where every second governor general must be French-Canadian. Subsequent reporting has revealed that her installation was likely rushed, which is probably why the hiring process failed to pick up any of the apparently ample evidence from former coworkers that Payette was trouble. “Everything sounded extremely familiar,” said one former colleague of stories that Payette routinely verbally abused her underlings.

Difficult and demanding people — which, fairly or not, astronauts often have a reputation for being — can have their uses, of course. When facing similar criticism of her workplace manner, former U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was unapologetic: “I have high expectations for myself, I have high expectations for the people that work for me."

In Payette’s case, however, the problem was that the governor general does not actually have any important work to do. The office is perhaps best understood as something between a party planner for politicians and part-time manager of one of the country’s lamer tourist attractions, Rideau Hall. (“The driver didn’t recognize the place by name. We had to give him the address,” writes one TripAdvisor review.) A 2018 article in the National Post on Payette’s various infractions noted that she had once caused shock and horror to a “small circle of honours experts” for wearing an unauthorized pin on her top, which should give some indication of the sort of person this job exists for.

Thanks to the strange order of succession that dictates such things, Payette’s resignation has elevated the Chief Justice of Canada Robert Wagner to the position of acting governor general, making the head of Canada’s judicial branch now theoretically head of the executive as well. Yet even Canadians who fancy themselves civically literate might be surprised to learn that many of the governor general’s supposedly sacred constitutional duties — ratifying appointments, signing statutes — are in fact routinely performed by supreme court justices on her behalf.

Some are already distressed at the possibility of Wagner signing off on a widely anticipated looming election call by Trudeau, presumably troubled by the optics of a judge participating in the political process. But it’s worth remembering that the supposedly “normal” state of affairs — the prime minister unilaterally installing a hand-picked governor general to rubber-stamp his various decrees — is no less offensive to democracy.

In any case, Ottawa now has an exciting new parlor game to play: “Who will Trudeau pick?” In addition to the identity politics considerations, and the necessity of a more thoroughly vetted background, one expects to hear a great deal of blather in coming weeks about how Canada’s current “minority government situation” proves the need for a governor general well-versed in constitutional law. This is nonsense. As I discussed in August, it’s been 95 years since a governor general has made any decision of consequence in Canadian politics, and rightfully so, given the job is both unelected and deeply compromised by its appointment process.

A country with a principled egalitarian left, or principled patriotic right, would possess at least some political momentum to abolish the governor generalship, which holds more than enough absurdities to offend the entire political spectrum. Instead, the only faction willing to declare this colonial relic an affront to democracy are the Quebec separatists — and even they’re obviously only making the argument to play up the weirdness of the country they want to leave.

So the safest bet remains that Payette’s pointless tenure and unprecedented departure will provoke no substantial reckoning from a political class that’s long been cowed and intimidated by an obvious anachronism they’ve nevertheless never dared question.

For cowards, it’s actually quite easy to let a good crisis go to waste.