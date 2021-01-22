The White House is planning to send Deese to talk with a bipartisan group of 16 senators about moving forward on the bill. At Thursday’s White House briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters: “We are going to be increasing our engagements; it’s already been ongoing, even before the president was inaugurated yesterday. . . . As I conveyed to all of you yesterday, [Biden’s] preference and priority is a bipartisan package and working with members of both parties to come to agreement on that, because he believes that the crises facing the American people.” However, she said, “We’re also not going to take options off the table. So, we’ll proceed with those discussions over the next couple of days.” Deese is going to need to make the case that a delay in passing an immediate rescue plan will send the economy into an even deeper or more prolonged recession, costing even more in the long term.

So far, Republicans — including potential dealmakers such as Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitt Romney (Utah) — have publicly expressed skepticism that more money was needed after last month’s $900 billion package. “We just passed a program with over $900 billion in it. I’m not looking for a new program in the immediate future,” Romney said. Collins chimed in: “President [Donald] Trump very belatedly signed the law on Dec. 27. And, to date, we still have not seen all of that money allocated, so it seems premature to say we need . . . $1.9 trillion on top of that when the money hasn’t gone out.”

Biden has signaled he is going to present yet another package in February to deal with longer-term concerns, which is the “recovery” portion of his Build Back Better agenda. The question remains whether he can get Republicans in the Senate to swallow a big economic package, let alone two in the space of a few weeks.

It is possible that Republicans would support a slimmed-down version of the plan now, deferring consideration of the rest until Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress next month, when he will present his larger economic agenda. They could well seek to stall on such measures as an increase in the minimum wage and paid leave of absence while, for now, addressing covid-specific measures. In that vein, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told reporters on Thursday: “I suspect the whole package is a nonstarter, but it’s got plenty of starters in it.” He added, “There’s some things in there that aren’t going to happen, there’s some things that can happen. And that’s how this process should work.”

Perhaps more important than the contours of this first deal will be whether Deese, the White House legislative affairs team and Biden himself can set up a constructive relationship with a critical mass of Republican senators who will engage in old-fashioned bargaining — something almost impossible during the Trump era, with its unyielding Republican Senate majority and a thoroughly incompetent White House.

It would be interesting, for example, to see whether the administration could get buy-in for immediate relief (e.g., covid spending; unemployment extension and subsidies; rental subsidies) and a promise not to use a filibuster on the next economic package. (Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky are still haggling over whether the filibuster will remain inviolate for two years, but the issue of whether it will be invoked in a specific instance rests with Republican senators.)

Republicans are running the risk of obstruction causing further downward spiral in the economy, leaving them to blame for a longer and more devastating recession. With Republican seats in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina up for grabs in 2022, they can scarcely afford to nix popular proposals. As Psaki said during her briefing, “Is unemployment insurance only an issue that Democrats in the country want? Do only Democrats want their kids to go back to schools? Do only Democrats want vaccines to be distributed across the country?”

We are about to find out just how effective this White House is in dealmaking and just how obstructionist Senate Republicans think they can be with the economy teetering on the brink of an even deeper downturn.