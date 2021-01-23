Subsequent paragraphs laid out something that’s found less and less in coverage of scripted American politics: an authentic and mildly embarrassing anecdote. Harris described to her sister how preparations for a Democratic primary debate in Miami had allowed her a break from the grueling primary campaign schedule.

“It’s a treat that a prisoner gets when they ask for, ‘A morsel of food please,’ ” Kamala said shoving her hands forward as if clutching a metal plate, her voice now trembling like an old British man locked in a Dickensian jail cell. “‘And water! I just want wahtahhh....'Your standards really go out the f---ing window.”

As reported by Eric Boehm of Reason magazine on Friday, The Post deleted that passage from the Maya Harris profile and replaced it with a more conventional introduction in a new version published this month: “Finding people to trust in politics — a field full of mercenaries with their own interests at heart — can be a tough thing to do. It is no wonder so many people turn to family members: John F. Kennedy had Bobby, Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie, once ran his campaigns and Ivanka Trump has been one of the 45th president’s most visible advisers,” reads the first paragraph in the edited story, which adds the byline of Chelsea Janes to the piece. A former beat writer for the Washington Nationals, Janes is a national political reporter who has covered Harris in the campaign and presidential transition.

So, why downgrade a sturdy and telling feature lead? The Post says it repurposed and updated stories about Harris and Biden for its inaugural coverage. “The profile of Maya Harris was updated with new reporting, as noted online, using the existing URL. The original story remains available in print,” noted the paper in a statement to Reason. The updated version of the Maya Harris piece appeared in a special inaugural section on the vice president. A note at the top of the piece reads, “This story has been updated from an earlier published version.”

Kris Coratti, a spokeswoman for The Post, told this blog in an email: “The profile of Maya Harris was updated with new reporting, and while the original story remained available on The Lily, we should have kept both versions of the story on The Post’s site (the original and updated one), rather than redirecting to the updated version. We have now done that, and you will see the link to the original at the top of the updated version.” The Lily is an online Washington Post product aimed at women.

For the sake of comparison, here is the updated version without Kamala Harris’s reflections on prison, and here is the original.

The idea that a mainstream outlet stripped a negative lead from a story about a Democratic politician generated a social media backlash, with critics asserting that The Post was protecting the vice president — or that the deletion had occurred at the request of the new Democratic administration. “That’s absurd,” responded Coratti.

As collusion theories go, this one has some drawbacks. The “prison” lead, after all, was published on a proprietary basis by The Post before the Democratic primary and the general election. If the newspaper maintained such corrupt coziness with Harris’s team, the anecdote surely would have disappeared long ago or never surfaced in the first place.

The original lead was, in fact, a poor choice for a story on Maya Harris pegged to the presidential inauguration. The update, furthermore, contained details about Maya Harris’s involvement in the Biden-Harris general election campaign. A genuine effort to retrofit the piece for a special section appears to have been afoot.