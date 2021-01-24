Her splash sent ripples of change through the government. “That was really weird,” she joked after mentioning her own resignation as California senator during the swearing-in of Alex Padilla, who replaces her as California senator (the first Hispanic senator from the state). Harris also swore in the two Democratic Georgia senators: Jon Ossoff, a Jewish millennial from a red state, and Raphael Warnock, the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. You could hear the political tectonic plates creak.
Just when we despaired if we would ever move past the shadow of reactionary white supremacy, here was a vivid display that our imagination can be too limited and our expectations for change too low.
In her first remarks as vice president, Harris spoke from the Lincoln Memorial during an evening inaugural celebration. “We not only dream, we do. We not only see what has been, we see what can be ,” she said. “We shoot for the moon and then we plant our flag on it. We are bold, fearless, and ambitious. We are undaunted in our belief that we shall overcome, that we will rise up.” That rhetoric coming from another politician would have sounded cloying and empty. Coming from her, the expression of optimism resonated. She makes concrete what has been aspirational.
She described our challenge today: “The courage to see beyond crisis, to do what is hard, to do what is good, to unite, to believe in ourselves, believe in our country, believe in what we can do together.” To that we might add: The patience to perform the nitty-gritty functions of government, the serenity to rise above the ludicrously disingenuous Republicans and the largeness of spirit to embrace other Americans even when they lack goodwill toward you.
This was a hinge moment in history, eloquently expressed by Amanda Gorman. The inaugural poet reminded us that “being American is more than a pride we inherit, it’s the past we step into and how we repair it.” Harris showed us she could step into the past, help us overcome the original sin of slavery and racism, and begin to repair the frayed fabric of our country.
This week, I could not help but think of Abraham Lincoln’s exhortation: “The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.” For demonstrating we remain an imperfect but aspirational nation and for summoning the mystic chords of memory, we can say, well done, Madam Vice President.
