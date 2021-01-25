Meanwhile, the Trump administration was piling on sanction after sanction, merely increasing the suffering of ordinary Iranians.

After the spectacular failure of Trump’s so-called maximum pressure campaign, which did nothing to hinder the regime’s worst behavior, Biden now has a chance to make a clean start.

Doing so will require empathy and pragmatism, two words often used to describe him.

What could this look like?

He can start by rebuilding long-dormant public diplomacy programs and encouraging people-to-people exchanges — the same sorts of policies were essential to U.S. Cold War strategy, and they work to strengthen civil society and its institutions.

Iranians once made up the highest number of foreign students in U.S. universities; during the Trump years, it dwindled to almost none. Building on Biden’s decision to rescind the travel ban that disproportionately targeted Iranians, the administration should make it clear they are once again welcome here and ease the visa process.

Biden should overhaul government-funded media such as Voice of America’s Persian service, whose credibility and viewership have nosedived among Iranians while those of the BBC and others have flourished.

Independent and small Iranian business owners should be encouraged to buy from U.S. companies, not be barred from doing so.

Iran is reeling from environmental catastrophes that threaten the health and well-being of millions of people. U.S. scientists, under the direction of Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry, could provide essential assistance.

And yes — the Biden administration should recommit to negotiations with the Islamic republic over its nuclear program and other destabilizing and destructive activities, which will entail lifting some of the sanctions that have made life miserable for Iranians.

Senior Biden administration officials I’ve spoken to say negotiations are still a long way off. Yet Biden is already facing head wind from regime change advocates who claim Robert Malley, the new administration’s choice for Iran envoy, won’t prioritize human rights.

While those claims lack merit, they’re just the latest reminder that changing Washington’s stance on Iran won’t be easy.

Biden’s Inauguration Day coincided with the 40th anniversary of the freeing of 52 Americans held hostage in Iran. That saga entrenched U.S. enmity toward Iran and Iranians.

Four decades and seven presidents later, the United States’ troubles with Iran are as palpable as ever. Yet, despite years of punishing sanctions on Iran’s economy, the Tehran regime’s grip on power hasn’t diminished.

In Washington, it’s become almost second nature to see Iran’s hand in virtually every threat to U.S. security.

In his final speech as secretary of state, Mike Pompeo called Iran the new home base of al-Qaeda, without bothering to substantiate the claim.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), meanwhile, said that her “first thought” during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was that the invaders were Iranians, rather than the white supremacists who, at the behest of the sitting U.S. president, announced they were coming that day.

Listening to these Republicans, one might think Iranians are an existential threat to the American way of life. They aren’t.

Ultimately, proponents of Trump’s maximum pressure campaign had four years to get results, and they failed miserably. In the end, that policy led to nothing more than hardship for ordinary Iranians.

Of course, Iran’s leadership isn’t doing anything to improve its reputation. All the more reason to differentiate it from Iranian society.

As Iran struggles with one of the worst covid-19 outbreaks in the world, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned the import of U.S.- and British-made vaccines, calling them untrustworthy. “Why do they want to give it to us?” he asked suspiciously in a Jan. 8 speech.

On this last point, Biden should take a clear stand — along with Germany, France and Britain — that there will be no new negotiations until nationals of these countries and other allies held hostage in Iran are set free and the Islamic republic commits to quitting this savage practice.

This is the intricate Iran puzzle that Biden inherits. His Cabinet appointees are already saying they plan to take their time in figuring it out. So for now the Washington consensus on Iran holds; changing it will be hard. But I think the president should see that as one more reason to think big.

He can do that by making concerns and aspirations of ordinary Iranians central to his policy. His challenge will be to engage those Iranians, 83 million people who have long been punished by American power for the sins of their rulers.