For Democrats, it’s about ideology and policy. For Republicans, it’s still about Donald Trump.

Let’s start with the GOP. As much as some in the party might like to make a clean break with the unpopular and discredited former president, he still looms over everything — and for those who continue to support him and his style of politics, how much loyalty everyone demonstrates toward him is still the most important question to ask.

AD

That’s true for many in Congress, and it’s true at the state level as well. The Oregon Republican Party, for instance, just passed a deranged resolution declaring that “The violence at the Capitol was a ‘false flag’ operation designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters, and all conservative Republicans.”

AD

Meanwhile, in Arizona, the state party officially censured Cindy McCain, former Sen. Jeff Flake, and Gov. Doug Ducey for various crimes of insufficient devotion to Trump. They ranged from McCain’s endorsement of Joe Biden to Ducey’s acknowledgement that the state’s election was in fact fair and Biden won it.

State party chair Kelli Ward, a Trump devotee, was also reelected to her post. In a perhaps unintentional echoing of the approach that took another Arizonan to a historic defeat, she said of faith, freedom, and commitment to Trump voters, “I will be radical about those things because those are the things that keep this country great.”

AD

By all appearances, this will continue to be the defining ground on which internal Republican conflicts are fought: How pure is your loyalty to Trump? Have you faltered in your devotion to him? Though they may despise the Democratic policy agenda, Republicans can barely be bothered to argue with each other about the details of taxes or health care or climate change. It’s just about Trump.

AD

And while there are Republicans who wish they could be rid of him, when it really matters their own self-preservation will demand that they get in line. You’ll see this when the Senate completes its trial in Trump’s second impeachment.

There were a number of Republicans who criticized Trump in the immediate aftermath of Jan. 6, but they’ve since come to the same conclusion they did in his first impeachment: No matter how repugnant his actions were, their own interests demand that they line up behind him.

AD

This time they’re finding safe harbor in the specious argument that the Constitution doesn’t allow a president to be impeached after he leaves office. That way they can support Trump without having to defend his indefensible actions in refusing to acknowledge his defeat and goading his violent supporters to insurrection.

AD

For all the discussion of whether Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and others will vote to convict, they won’t. In all likelihood, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will once again be the only vote against Trump; at most, one or two others may join him. To do otherwise would be to risk the wrath of the conservative media, the party base, and Trump himself.

And the Democrats? It may come in part from the luxury of being in charge, but for them what matters right now is policy. And also personnel, because as the saying goes, personnel is policy.

AD

That’s not to say the fights might not be intense; for instance, one group of liberals has started what they’re calling #NoHoneymoon to communicate to Biden that they will not give him anything like support or indulgence as he begins his presidency.

AD

I happen to think that if you communicate that you’ll offer the administration nothing but opposition then it’s easy for them to treat you like background noise and not take your demands seriously. Not only that, Biden’s early policy and personnel choices have been about as good as anyone on the left could have expected. Not perfect, of course — there are a few Wall Streeters in there — but despite his moderate reputation, Biden’s administration is looking significantly more liberal than Bill Clinton’s or Barack Obama’s.

But whatever you think of the tactics used by one or another group on the left, for all of them the focus is on the substance of governing. And those within the Democratic Party who might disagree with some point made by those on the left aren’t saying “You need to show more loyalty to Joe Biden!”

AD

In fact, nobody says that. No one in the Democratic Party seems to particularly care whether anyone else is loyal to Biden, not even Biden himself. They certainly aren’t demanding performative demonstrations of loyalty. For Democrats and progressives, there are much more important things to argue about.

AD

These internal conflicts can be problematic at times for both parties. But wouldn’t you rather be the one arguing about policy — what should be done, what should be prioritized, how to approach problems — rather than the one arguing about who remains loyal to a disgraced, defeated ex-president?