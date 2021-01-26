So it is entirely fitting that, shortly after Trump’s exit, now comes a book to remind us that America has been, and can be again, a force for good in the world. It is called “The Good American: The Epic Life of Bob Gersony, the U.S. Government’s Greatest Humanitarian,” and it represents a beautifully written change of pace for its veteran author, Robert D. Kaplan (whom I know slightly and who reviewed my 2018 book on Edward Lansdale and the Vietnam War).

Since the 1980s, Kaplan has penned books such as “Balkan Ghosts: A Journey Through History,” “An Empire Wilderness: Travels Into America’s Future” and “The Coming Anarchy: Shattering the Dreams of the Post Cold War” that combine travel writing with a knowledge of history and geography in the tradition of British writers such as Freya Stark, Patrick Leigh Fermor and Rebecca West. All of Kaplan’s works are animated by his bleak appreciation of the frailties of the human condition and the power of ethnicity and tribalism. This is his first foray into biography — and one of his few forays into the realm of geopolitical uplift.

Kaplan’s subject is a little-known hero named Bob Gersony, whom he first met in Sudan in 1985. Gersony spent decades, from 1976 until 2013, working for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the State Department and the United Nations without ever becoming a full-time employee of any of these agencies. He showed no interest in self-promotion — only in getting things done.

Born in Manhattan in 1945, the son of Jewish refugees from Europe, Gersony dropped out of high school, served in the Army in Vietnam and by the early 1970s drifted to Guatemala. Here he set up a successful school to teach Spanish to foreigners such as himself. When a massive earthquake hit the country in 1976, killing 23,000 people, Gersony organized the provision of cheap sheet iron from El Salvador to help poor Guatemalans rebuild shattered homes. A local USAID official was so impressed that he hired Gersony to help manage the agency’s programs in Guatemala. Thus began Gersony’s 40-year relationship with the U.S. government.

In the years ahead, Gersony would be sent not only to other Latin American countries but also to Africa, Southeast Asia, the Balkans, the Middle East and even Nepal. He developed an expertise in collecting ground truth by venturing into the back country, typically accompanied only by a local driver, to interview refugees about human rights violations. He would then develop a plan, Kaplan writes, “that promised to improve the lives of ordinary people — yet tied to U.S. national strategic interests during a global ideological struggle [the Cold War] where every country was in some small sense strategic.”

Gersony was, Kaplan writes, “a character out of a Saul Bellow novel trapped in settings depicted by Joseph Conrad.” In the 1980s and 1990s, he uncovered mass murder and ethnic cleansing being carried out by ostensible U.S. allies such as Uganda’s President Milton Obote, Chad’s President Hissene Habré, the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo) and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame. By exposing these atrocities, Gersony helped bring them to an end.

Kaplan’s book carries important lessons for the present day. First and foremost is the importance of the truth in an age of lies. Gersony spent his life ferreting out the facts at great personal risk and bringing them to the attention of decision-makers in Washington. American policymakers have always had their ideological blinders, but, in Kaplan’s account, U.S. officials were surprisingly receptive to Gersony’s findings even when they conflicted with the received wisdom. Kaplan quotes State Department official Elliott Abrams crediting Gersony with changing the Reagan administration’s initially rosy view of Renamo: “Bob shows up, and guess what: we learn that the Left is right on this one.” Imagine the Trump administration (in which Abrams also served) admitting that the left was right about anything.

Another important point concerns the importance of idealism in foreign policy. This is an unexpected message coming from an arch-realist such as Kaplan — and all the more powerful because of it. Time after time, he shows how doing good — curbing human rights abuses, aiding refugees, providing relief supplies — turned out to be in America’s interest. “Strategy and altruism were inextricable,” Kaplan concludes.

Kaplan’s final theme is the importance of cultivating skilled diplomats. He notes that over the course of his career, Gersony encountered many “formidable — in some cases larger-than-life — ambassadors and foreign service officers.” Few of these veterans remain after the terrible tenures of Trump’s bumbling secretaries of state, Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have to rebuild the department’s human capacity so that ugly Americans may be supplanted by good ones.