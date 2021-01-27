In a tour de force of understatement, Blinken said the department was not the same as the one he left as deputy secretary four years ago. He avoided delineating the changes, but anyone following U.S. foreign policy can attest to the differences — none of them positive.

The United States is less respected and less trusted globally. Russia and China are gaining in their ideological battle against Western democracies. Our alliances are frayed. Iran has broken out of the limits on uranium enrichment imposed by the nuclear deal from which the last administration exited. Two preceding secretaries of state chased away veteran diplomats with years of institutional memory, tried to slash budgets, ignored Foreign Service and career service personnel, politicized the department to a degree not seen in recent memory, and pursued an arrogant and incoherent “America First” policy that left allies scratching their heads and foes licking their chops.

To a demoralized and anxious department, Blinken must seem like a liberator, if not a soothing counselor. He candidly acknowledged his job was to begin “rebuilding morale and trust” and to create a diverse and inclusive workforce. He added, “We cannot do our job of advancing America’s interests, values and commitment to democracy without a State Department that is truly representative of the American people.” In a demonstration of humility absent in the past four years, he vowed to operate with an “open door and an open mind.” After years of functioning like the disfavored stepchild in an administration that sneered at its work, the State Department could be certain that it will be valued once again. “I will have your back,” Blinken promised.

Highlighting the 180-degree shift from the previous administration, Blinken told his department that the world is “intently” watching what they do, waiting to see whether America will lead. He emphasized, “America’s leadership is needed around the world, and we will provide it, because the world is far more likely to solve problems and meet challenges when the United States is there.” He continued, ”America at its best still has a greater capacity than any other country on Earth to mobilize others for the greater good.”

That is the great tragedy and irony of “America First”: Retreating does not alleviate the United States of threats and challenges; it makes the world more chaotic, dangerous and unstable. Allies are not a burden, but rather, an asset and a source of strength.

Watching Blinken, one could sense something that had been entirely missing since the end of the Obama administration: a secretary with genuine affection and appreciation for the nonpolitical personnel he will lead. Indeed, across the Biden administration, we now see a team that enjoys governance, knows how to move the levers of power and prides itself on competence. No wonder everything about this administration seems so different.