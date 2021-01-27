Since then, all those who took part in the Tahrir Square protests have been evicted from the scene, along with the hope for the Arab world they had generated. In their place, old and new authoritarian rulers stand vindicated. Although they preside over failed regimes, they are able to keep it all together.

Many of us saw this sad outcome coming. More than a week into the Tahrir uprising, I published a column in the Financial Times predicting the fall of Hosni Mubarak and warning against both the hegemonic ambition of the Muslim Brotherhood and the entrenchment of the military — worries shared by many of my fellow protesters. But we believed that our vigilance would protect a democratic transition. In our euphoria, we forgot that awareness of the threats doesn’t mean we had the ability to contain them.

Many of us understood the need for compromise among secularists and Islamists and worked hard to build bridges and create common ground. But the temptation of each faction to eradicate the others was stronger than our pleas.

Many of us feared the entrenchment of the military and tried to mollify it by creating enough room for them in the emerging order. But ultimately, the military chose dominance over partnership.

Many of us worried about regional influences and sought to reassure our neighbors about the future, but they were not reassured.

And many of us secularists realized how weak we were and tried, in vain, to organize our scattered supporters. As it turned out, awareness alone doesn’t warrant success.

Over the following three years, all of Egypt’s political players fought, coalesced with each other and foreign powers, and brought the country to the brink of civil war. The military became the ultimate arbiter, then ruler. The temptation to eliminate the others was ingrained in the way political actors viewed the future. Ten years of subsequent Arab internecine fighting demonstrate the devastating consequences of this mirage.

Similarly, we neglected the fundamental distinction that economists make between desire and demand. We wanted to turn Egypt and the Arab world into liberal democracies. But that did not mean we were capable of making it happen.

This is a common mistake in revolutions. After all, the uprising itself was a testimony to the success of will against power. A word — a call for freedom and dignity — galvanized millions and empowered the hitherto powerless. Yet it turned out that popular mobilization had severe limits; in a prolonged contest, institutional power is more likely to prevail.

We proved weak in an additional way: our inability to provide effective governance. While there was no shortage of ideas and projects, when liberals and Islamists were put to the test, their performance was as dismal as that of the regime they ousted, and sometimes worse. These failures are not excused because these groups didn’t have a free hand in government or because state institutions resisted change. Those who seek political change should know how to turn bad governance into good. And with 70 percent of Egyptians living on less than $5.50 a day, lofty talk about democracy or Islam, or leftist radical rhetoric about intersectionality and withering states, not only lacked appeal but also alienated those whose support made us relevant.

I am not suggesting that either the liberals or Islamists failed because of their ineptness at governing. They lost because they were overpowered. But even if they had enough power to survive, their survival wouldn’t translate into good governance. Tunisia, Libya, Iraq or Lebanon are examples of the survival of democracy — or power-sharing — and bad governance. Unless the political players have solutions to transform or reverse governance failure, Arab “democracy” will remain hollow.

The failure of the three Arab political forces to coexist, their unrealistic dreams and their inattention to governance hollowed the promise of the Arab Spring. This is the bad news. But the good news is that these three mistakes offer a pathway to good democratic governance. Liberals, Islamists and ruling elites can build such a pathway if they accept their own limitations; accept the principle of coexistence; scale down their transformative dreams; and focus on finding solutions to the real-life governance challenges that shackle their societies. This requires them to reconsider their strategies, which might be a tall order — and might require external help. But if they manage to do that in just one country, it would offer the whole region a way forward.