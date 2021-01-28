In September, a poll made the rounds in which 41 percent of Conservative Party voters in Canada indicated support for President Donald Trump. In November, another poll showed the same level of support among Conservatives for the utterly false contention that the U.S. presidential election was not free and fair.

Canada is home to far-right extremism. To be clear, Canada’s Conservative Party is not a far-right party, and, as a rule, elected representatives from the party are not extremists. However, all too often, the party has failed to repudiate extremists and drive them out of the tent.

AD

AD

At times, populism comes from the top. At times, populism is elite-led, with the many taking their cues from the few. In Canada, a considerable number of Conservatives are taking their cues from unsavory sources south of the border, and O’Toole has yet to prove himself enough of an influence to dissuade them from doing so while providing a more palatable alternative.

Despite the persistent myth that party leaders in Canada are omnipotent and omniscient, it takes more than rhetoric and the occasional act to reform and redefine a political party. The leader commands a ship that is filled with members of Parliament, senators (in some cases), staffers, donors, party members, community partners and casual supporters. The ship can be turned, but only slowly. And turning it is all the more difficult when competing factions are gripping the wheel in the hopes of charting competing courses.

AD

AD

O’Toole plainly prefers a Conservative Party resistant to far-right branding and, one hopes, content. But no matter what O’Toole says, if the far-right believes it has a home in the Conservative Party, then the Conservative Party is the home of the far-right. And if the party continues its habit of eventually, sort-of doing the right thing long after the wrong thing has defined them, then he’s going to have a bad time.

If the Conservative Party wishes to dissociate itself from the far-right, it must root out every last bit of extremism lurking in the shadows — and more often than one might expect or hope, strutting through the daylight — and stamp them out. The strategy must include word and deed, persistent and unambiguous. Some parts of the hunt will be more difficult than others, but no bit is superfluous.

Underlying the struggle to address right-wing extremism in the party is a fault line that separates centrist conservatives from the encroaching fringe. Conservatives are familiar with fault lines. In 2018, former Conservative cabinet minister Maxime Bernier left to form the People’s Party of Canada, a far-right populist party that floundered in the 2019 election. In prior decades, between 1987 and 2003, conservatives were split as the Reform Party emerged from the West and the old Progressive Conservative Party disintegrated. It took a handful of iterations of conservatism and unity attempts before the current party was patched together. But if it can remain together beyond the successes and leadership of former prime minister Stephen Harper is an open question.

AD

AD

Whether the Conservative Party can remake itself and be rid of its worst elements will depend on the work of months and years. It will also depend on immediate, decisive, courageous action instead of plodding half-measures taken too late. As the new leader, O’Toole’s performance has been mixed. If he’s to save his party from itself, he will have to do much better.