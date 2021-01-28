The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol could have been much worse. Yet our relative success in thwarting an even greater catastrophe should not blind us to the continuing threat. Never before in modern U.S. history has a president condoned and abetted right-wing violence on such a scale. The conspiracy theories and grievances boosted by Trump have created the potential for enduring instability.

AD

AD

This week, the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin warning that domestic violent extremists might be “emboldened” by the Capitol assault “to target elected officials and government facilities.” DHS is right to be worried. As an expert in counterinsurgency, I believe we need to take seriously the possibility that Trump’s most zealous supporters are now creating the conditions for long-term conflict — extending, at its worst, to persistent terrorist or paramilitary violence.

The 2014 U.S. Army/Marine Corps Counterinsurgency Field Manual defines insurgency as “organized use of subversion and violence to seize, nullify, or challenge political control of a region.” The insurgent’s goal is to make existing governments seem powerless, feckless and incapable of protecting the common citizen — and then exploiting that vacuum to seize political power. The self-styled militia members, conspiracy theorists and Trump zealots who stormed the Capitol demonstrated their aspiration to thwart the workings of American democracy. How far are they willing to go?

Achieving Trump’s disruptive goals on a national scale might be simpler than we want to admit. An NBC poll reveals Trump commands the loyalty of 87 percent of Republicans — even after the Jan. 6 assault. And his followers have successfully employed a cultural tool so powerful many deny it even exists: White privilege.

AD

AD

During the assault on the Capitol, the deference encountered by some violent insurrectionists — in stark contrast to the massive preemptive deployments of force experienced by Black Lives Matter activists in similar situations — could only have served to confirm their assumption that they were protected by their Whiteness. Despite dire intelligence warnings that seizing the Capitol was the goal of the protest, the sergeants-at-arms for both the Senate and the House viewed it as bad “optics” to have National Guard troops present. The massive surge of insurrectionists, shielded by their inherent White privilege, were able to overpower the police, murder a policeman and freely hunt for elected representatives, including Vice President Mike Pence.

So long as these insurrectionists believe they are thus shielded, any act of defiance is within the realm of possibility. Subversion, sabotage, and attacks using snipers or explosives could be utilized to plague urban areas, damaging water- and power-supply systems or computer networks. Even spectacular deadly terrorist attacks, akin to Timothy McVeigh’s 1995 truck bombing in Oklahoma City, are not out of the question.

Trump’s fledgling insurgents are embracing the narrative that they are a modern-day, hyper-patriotic version of the “Sons of Liberty” or the defenders at Lexington or Concord. For them, this faith in their own purity is a force multiplier, but it is also a major vulnerability. We must attack this belief head-on.

AD

AD

We can do this by making use of two important items in the counterinsurgency tool box: shame and doubt.

Opprobrium, focused on those insurrectionists caught in the act of violence, can help to peel away public approval for Trump’s more militant supporters. Society must make it socially distasteful to the prospective insurgent to believe the nation will ever stand with them.

When President Biden correctly referred to the rioters as “domestic terrorists,” they were driven to near-madness. Using accurate counterterrorism terminology for those arrested as “insurrectionists,” “insurgents” or “seditionists” aids the effort to sow doubt. The shame of having their criminal actions (such as the killing of a Capitol Police officer) equated to those of Islamist extremists such as members of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda will undercut their heroic self-image.

AD

AD

News of rioters turned in by family members being considered for inclusion on the no-fly list can sow doubt about the righteousness of their cause. When federal agents recently arrested then-West Virginia State Del. Derrick Evans at his home, his grandmother placed the blame squarely on Trump: “Thank you, Mr. Trump, for inviting a riot….” It is safe to say she will likely not support further violent actions that could again bring the FBI to her doorstep.

We should take care to distinguish the actions of these extremists from those of mainstream Trump voters who do not condone violence. Creating fissures between loyal opposition and violent insurgents is a vital means of injecting doubt into the narrative that anti-government rebellion is a legitimate form of protest.

Most Trump voters believe themselves good citizens and cherish America’s core values. We must build on this to erode their support for any agitation by Trump or his followers for an insurgency. Let us help them to understand that condoning violence against our democracy is not only unconstitutional, but also decidedly un-American.

AD

AD