DHS specifically warns that “these same drivers to violence will remain through early 2021 and some DVEs may be emboldened by the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. to target elected officials and government facilities.”

AD

AD

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), the incoming chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, tells me, “This step is wildly overdue, and I applaud the Biden administration for taking it.” Former federal prosecutor Joyce White Vance agrees: “Law enforcement has to base its work on data, not ideology.” Vance adds, “While Republicans may be ready to move on, our national security depends on facing threats and dismantling terror groups. It’s good to see the new administration taking the threat posed by white supremacist domestic terrorists seriously.”

Though the Senate did not have a specific “heads-up” about the bulletin, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) tells me this kind of bulletin was very much expected given the rise in domestic terror and violent threats. “This is more than a red flag,” he observes. “This is a blaring warning.” The rise in white-supremacist violence, Blumenthal says, was “stoked and inflamed by four years of Donald Trump.”

Meanwhile, the Republican attitude about the attack on the Capitol is entirely at odds with the reality of the threat we face. As the danger of domestic terrorism rises, Senate Republicans are still foot-dragging on the confirmation of Alejandro Mayorkas to be homeland security secretary. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) reminded his colleagues on Wednesday: "It has been three weeks since a mob of domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to thwart our democratic system of government. In the weeks since, the underlying threat of violence to our government remains a great concern.” Schumer went on: “My friends on the other side don’t have to agree with Mr. Mayorkas on the finer points of every policy, but surely we can all agree that he knows the department, he understands the threats to our nation’s security, and has what it takes to lead DHS. The Senate must confirm his nomination in very short order, and we will make sure that happens.”

AD

AD

This raises the question: Are Republicans comfortable with the moniker “weak on terror”? It seems so, at least when it is white supremacists who are the terrorists. Given the growing threat of domestic terrorists linked to the Jan. 6 action, Republicans’ indifference toward addressing domestic terrorism and punishing the former president for stoking a violent insurrection is as breathtaking as it is predictable. The Republican Party’s notion of “law and order” seems to have evaporated.

As Blumenthal observes, Republicans “would very much like to ‘move on’ … But there is no wishing this away.”

Perhaps their excuse for acquitting the former president is not so much based on the argument that the Senate cannot convict a former president (a flimsy rationale easily rebutted by precedent and the text of the Constitution), but instead on their own aversion to tackling white supremacists. After courting the MAGA crowd, doing their bidding in seeking to overturn the election and taking offense at President Biden’s innocuous comments denouncing white supremacists who attacked the Capitol, perhaps Republicans are nervous that the impeachment trial hits a little too close to home. When Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) raises a fist in solidarity with the Confederate flag-waving, noose-carrying crowd, the problem goes well beyond the former president.

AD

AD

By averting their eyes from the former president who instigated an attempted violent coup, they are “putting themselves on the wrong side of the American people and also of history,” Blumenthal says. Even if the Senate cannot convict the ex-president, “There is real virtue in a public trial regardless of the outcome.”

Indeed, one could make the case that it is not simply Trump who should be on trial. The Republican Party as a whole needs to be held responsible for feeding anti-immigrant sentiment, coddling armed white supremacists, perpetrating the Big Lie that the election was stolen and, yes, refusing to hold the instigator of a domestic terrorist attack responsible. They are not simply weak on domestic terrorism; their indifference makes us all less safe.

Read more: