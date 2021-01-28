The controversy started last week when a group called the National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI) published an open letter directed at then-Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken, requesting that he rethink consideration of Malley, the chief Middle East adviser in President Barack Obama’s second term and current president of the International Crisis Group. The letter implied that Malley would be soft on Tehran, especially on human rights abuses.

AD

AD

Responses in support of Malley were swift and plentiful. A statement released Thursday signed by 200 individuals and organizations, many of whom work directly with activists inside Iran, lodged their support for Malley and a diplomatic path forward.

“Human rights defenders inside Iran, who see diplomacy, reviving the nuclear agreement, and the de-escalation of tensions as critical components to advance core human rights goals need to be heard,” it said. Among the signers are former political prisoners and American hostages, diplomats, scholars and Alyssa Milano.

This overwhelming response should not have been necessary.

The NUFDI letter had alleged that Malley’s appointment “would send a chilling signal to the dictatorship in Iran that the United States is solely focused on re-entering the Iran nuclear deal, and ignoring its regional terror and domestic crimes against humanity.” It was signed by 12 individuals of varying backgrounds. One of them is Mariam Memarsadeghi, a self-proclaimed democracy advocate who co-founded an organization that, after receiving State Department grants for years, was exposed for slandering American citizens not deemed sufficiently hawkish on Iran (including myself) through something called the Iran Disinformation Project.

AD

AD

What really made the letter notable, though, was the presence of three former hostages of the Iranian regime among the signers. Soon, Bloomberg’s Eli Lake and the New York Times’s Brett Stephens echoed the letter’s sentiments in their columns. Stephens boldly claimed that, “Malley is widely seen as one of Tehran’s premier apologists in Washington.” This is an opinion not even shared by all the letter signers.

I feel a special kinship with other former hostages of Iran and choose not to question their political positions. We’ve all been through enough to make informed decisions on what we support without having to justify them to people who disagree.

But I did feel a responsibility to express my concern that their public visibility was being used by a group of people who, after easy access to the Trump administration, suddenly find themselves looking into the halls of power from the outside.

AD

AD

One of them acknowledged that he hadn’t read the letter before agreeing to sign on, and that he and one of the other former hostages now regret endorsing it after learning more about Malley’s career. He told me he signed for one simple reason: because he finds the idea of offering concessions to a regime holding Americans hostage unacceptable. This week, Elliott Abrams, President Donald Trump’s Iran envoy, published a Post op-ed that made the same point.

That’s a message that Biden officials need to hear, but also one they already understand well.

I know this because I’m one of the people whose freedom the current team negotiated in 2016. Following my release, I spent many hours speaking with officials who were involved in both the nuclear negotiations with Iran and a separate track over the release of prisoners. Many of them are now returning to government: Jon Finer as deputy national security adviser, Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state nominee, Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general nominee, Brett McGurk as White House coordinator for Middle East and North Africa. And, yes, Malley, who was integral in the efforts to bring me and several other Americans home.

AD

AD

Simply put, in terms of negotiating with Iran on a range of issues, from strategic to human rights ones, this team had exponentially more experience on its first day in office than the Trump administration was able to amass in a full four years. For this reason, despite inevitable objections from Republicans, Biden should move forward with his Iran plans with confidence and transparency.

He can start by reiterating all the ways the nuclear deal was working before Trump withdrew the United States from it, and how he plans to build off of it to address other issues with Iran, especially human rights abuses. Critically, the Biden administration shouldn’t be shy about making the failure of Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy a core component of its plan. In all instances, Biden officials should err toward over-explaining to get their message out.

Another lesson from this episode is that Iranian stakeholders must be a part of the conversation. And if the flimsy support for the first letter and the resounding support for the second are an indication, Iranian Americans seem to overwhelmingly prefer a diplomatic solution to issues with their homeland over sanctions and collective punishment.

AD

AD