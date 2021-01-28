UT is an educational institution. Its job is to transform students into more aware, informed and thoughtful adults. But it took the line of least resistance, turning its back on Groves instead of using this episode to teach her — and, possibly, the rest of us — about human error and redemption.

That’s a troubling trend across higher education, where we’re relying on draconian penalties — especially suspensions — to discipline our students. Liberal educators in K-12 schools talk a good game about “restorative justice,” which aims to replace stern punishments with learning, understanding and healing. But at the college level, we too often send wrongdoers away instead of working with them to help them get better.

When colleges resumed classes last fall, for example, they suspended hundreds of students for violating coronavirus-related protocols. At Purdue University, where 36 were suspended for attending an off-campus party, the dean of students made her philosophy clear: One strike and you’re out. “If you don’t abide by rules, there is no place for you here,” she declared. Of course, the school had to protect the safety of its students. But kicking covid-19 violators off campus, even temporarily, probably won’t do that; instead, it’s more likely to drive them underground.

Or consider the problem of campus sexual violence and misconduct, which has spawned an enormous industry of consultants, investigators and lawyers to determine penalties (usually suspension) for violators. But there is anecdotal evidence, at least, that some survivors would welcome a structured conversation with their assailants and — especially — an action plan to remedy the harm they have suffered.

If the University of Tennessee had employed that approach in the case of Mimi Groves, it might have arranged meetings bringing together Groves, the classmate who posted her racist clip and the students of color who protested her admission. It could have worked with Groves to create a plan of restitution, perhaps involving a service project in an African American community. It could have let her apologize, and allowed others to forgive her if they wished.

None of that happened, of course. After the clip went viral, UT was deluged with hundreds of emails and phone calls from alumni, students and the public. “They’re angry, and they want to see some action,” a university official told Groves and her family.

The action UT chose was to make Mimi Groves go away. Ditto for dozens of other universities, which have revoked admissions offers to students after receiving evidence of them using racist language. Most prominently, Harvard rescinded its offer to Parkland, Fla., high school student Kyle Kashuv when a Google Doc surfaced showing him making racist and anti-Semitic comments two years earlier.

“Hopefully people have the goodness in their hearts to forgive me,” said Kashuv, a gun-rights advocate who had emerged as a conservative media hero in 2018, when he defended the Second Amendment after 17 people were murdered at his high school. “What I said two years ago isn’t indicative of who I am.”

Nothing doing. Like the scarlet letter, the stain of a racist comment leaves no path to redemption. That’s biblical rather than restorative justice, punishing absolute evil absolutely. And it’s precisely the kind of response that liberals have been lambasting for years, in their critiques of “zero-tolerance” policies.

“Too much of present-day school discipline aims to get students to comply, rather than to help them learn,” wrote a Denver-area principal last fall, after he radically reduced student suspensions at his high school. “Restorative practices can help shift our focus away from punishment — which rarely works — to student growth, development and change.”

I wish we had the courage to apply the same theory in higher education. Kicking students off campus — or revoking their admission before they get here — won’t help anyone grow, develop or change. The real question is whether we can restore our faith in that.