I say this not just as a doctor but also as a casualty. In March 2020, my grandmother was admitted to a nearby hospital after a covid-19 exposure. When I rushed over, the receptionist barred me at the front door. I explained that my grandmother, who was 87 and hard of hearing, wasn’t answering her cellphone.

The receptionist was sorry. The policy made no exceptions.

Dejected, I sat in the parking lot, unsure of my next move, until finally falling sleep. Early the next morning, I got a call from my grandmother’s nurse. My grandmother had just died.

I hung up, dazed. How could she suddenly die? Was she in pain? Was she scared? Did she even have covid-19? What were her last words? I was drowning in ignorance, sitting uselessly in a hospital parking lot. Above all, I wondered, why did this woman I love die alone?

Even after her death, I never saw her again. Due to new covid-19 protocols, almost a week passed before my family could perform her cremation. After that many days, the funeral director advised us, it was better not to look at the body. And so we didn’t.

Each day at work, I saw my loss repeat itself in devastating variations: a sick wife whose partner, but not parents, could visit her. An elderly father going into surgery by himself. Patients who would vanish into thin air like my grandmother. As their physician, I often had to explain to patients the policy I found so cruel. Of every mistake we’ve made in the pandemic, there is perhaps none I regret more than having inflicted this pain on families in their darkest hours.

When the details surrounding a death are unknown, survivors’ bereavement is akin to ambiguous loss, much as when people go missing in a war. Covid-19 strips families of traditional steps toward healing, and with no-visitor policies, they are trapped in their own unresolved grief, waiting for answers that won’t come.

What exactly is the risk calculation hospitals are making with these policies? Aside from meeting patients’ psychological needs, visitors reduce length of stay and even medical errors, studies show. Seventeen percent of covid-19 patients nationwide die during hospitalization, and nearly a third of these are not in intensive care. So even when hospitals have made exceptions to their no-visitation policy for intensive care patients, they have still condemned a large percentage of people to die alone on hospital floors — amounting to more than 100,000 patients in the United States and counting. Exceptions for end-of-life patients assume that death is always careful to announce itself politely in advance. Any physician who has coded a patient in the middle of the night can tell you how wrong that notion is.

And what have hospitals gained from these policies? The few outbreaks of covid-19 in hospitals have primarily been linked to unmasked health-care workers or patients.

We can make visiting safer with a few simple lessons learned from the first wave of covid-19 cases. First, hospitals should strictly enforce universal mask policies with specially designated monitor staff. We have the capability to administer rapid-turnaround coronavirus tests in the parking lot to all visitors before entering the facility. With readily available protective equipment and training, the risk of transmission can be reduced to almost nothing.

These steps are not insurmountable. Netflix is implementing the same policies right now to continue making movies. We take far greater risks dining indoors with uncovered faces, poor ventilation and proximity to strangers.

Believe me, I know that all deaths are not preventable. But hospital policies can compassionately shape how patients die. Let it be with a familiar, albeit masked, face. Until we do, I’ll have to keep telling patients I’m sorry.

Unfortunately, I doubt my grandmother would believe me.