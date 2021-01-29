Typical of the utter disingenuousness among Republicans, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) whined about a possible reconciliation bill: “It’s just wrong. I think it’s bad for the administration and I’ve made that point repeatedly to the White House in the last several days, including last night. We’ll see what they do. But I think it’s much better to work with us.” He pouted that using reconciliation would “poison the well.” Puh-leeze.
Where is the Republican counteroffer to the White House plan? What response, other than “No, no, no,” have they offered to multiple entreaties to start negotiating over the elements of the package?
Asked at the daily news briefing on Thursday why the president is using so many executive orders to implement his agenda, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied, “So I would say, first, that part of unifying the country is addressing the problems that the American people are facing, and working to reach out to Democrats and Republicans to do exactly that.” Psaki explained that is precisely what he is doing, adding, “He’s had calls with Democratic and Republican members of Congress — many of them. He’s doing more calls today, but he’s doing calls regularly throughout the week and has done them back to when he was inaugurated, and even before then.” Biden is also talking to mayors and governors who actually know what constituents need.
The briefing plodded on in this vein:
Reporter 1: If the issue is that Congress is so broken that he needs to work quickly, unilaterally, to get some of this done, then does he support the move towards reconciliation that Senate Democrats are talking about right now? It’s essentially the same idea.Psaki: Well, I didn’t say that that was his point of view. Those are your words, not mine. I would say his view is actually that these policies — the policies in his covid relief package — are policies that are not Democratic or Republican. Everybody wants their kids to go back to school. Everybody thinks that there should be more shots in the arms of Americans. Everybody thinks that the American people should get more relief and a bridge in this period of time that is such a challenge.So what he’s saying is, “Here’s my proposal. Here’s how I think. Here’s how economists, medical experts, health experts think we can address these crises we all agree are impacting all of our constituents across the country. Let’s have a conversation about it.” That’s what he’s doing.At the same time, he’s not going to delay action that can — that would help bring relief to the public and help bring access to affordable health care to the American people, help ensure women have access to reproductive — reproductive health — health, as well.So, you know, there are a lot of steps he’s taken over the past couple of weeks. He’s not going to delay actions that require immediate — immediate action that he can — that he can bring that relief immediately, but he’s also going to work with Congress. He’s proposed multiple bills to do that.Go ahead.Reporter 2: Following up on that, Democratic leaders on the Hill appear to already be eyeing reconciliation. We heard Leader Chuck Schumer today saying that they’re moving ahead with or without Republicans. Does this undermine your calls for bipartisanship, and are you urging them to give this more time?Psaki: Well, for — we’re all very close to this here, of reconciliation and all the terminology in Washington. Everybody who’s watching may not be. Reconciliation is a parliamentary process. It’s a way to get legislation through. It’s a way to get relief to the American people.The President wants this to be a bipartisan package, regardless of the mechanisms. Republicans can still vote for a package, even it goes through — if even if it goes through with reconciliation. There’s no blood oath anybody signs. They’re able to sign — to support it regardless. And he wants this to be a bipartisan package. He’s listening to Democrats and Republicans — we all are — to ensure that that’s what it looks like at the end of the day.Reporter 2: But it doesn’t seem that you can get both the speed you want and the bipartisanship at the same time. So which is the priority?Psaki: I don’t think that’s true. We refute that notion. You know, these challenges that the American public are facing are urgent. People don’t know how to plan to have food on their table now. They’re worried about whether their kids can go back to school in a couple months, now. They’re worried about getting the vaccine now. And those are issues that Republican-elected officials are hearing, Democratic-elected officials are hearing from their constituents, and we’re confident that people are going to listen to them and come together to support a bipartisan bill.
Next time, Psaki might direct reporters toward Senate Republicans. The Republican game of refusing to act responsibly (whether on the impeachment trial of the ex-president or paying for vaccinations) and then hollering for “unity” when Democrats act is already getting old.
Granted, the White House is trying to adopt a measured tone and make good on its promise to treat opponents respectfully, but how about some honest, straight talk? Something along these lines might get their attention:
The director of the National Economic Council pointed out that just this week, we saw a 3.5 percent contraction in the economy last year and nearly 850,000 more unemployment claims. Suggesting a “wait-and-see” attitude is a recipe for economic collapse. But if Republicans think the vaccination and testing programs are perfect; that schools do not need to be opened; that states and locales should lay off first responders because of budget shortfalls; and that we should go over a “cliff” in unemployment benefits in March when that support ends, then they should say so. Let’s hear how the economy is going to heal all by itself. How long should we wait and see? A week? A month? A year?
If there is a single respected economist who thinks we do not need a rescue plan, please send them over. A recent Reuters poll showed 42 of 46 economists — more than 90 percent — said the planned fiscal stimulus would boost the economy significantly. The Republican-appointed chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome H. Powell, issued a statement this week: “The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. The pace of the recovery in economic activity and employment has moderated in recent months, with weakness concentrated in the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic.” He went on to say, “The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations. The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook.”
Republicans may have other ideas, but they cannot simply say “no,” refuse to engage and expect this president to let the economy tank and watch tens of thousands more Americans die. There is nothing unifying about that.
Indeed, Democrats in Congress and outside groups should be putting far more pressure on Republicans. The ex-president they still embrace allowed the pandemic to run wild and the economy to tank. Call them out for their indifference to covid-19 deaths. Take them to task for harboring QAnon extremists and re-running their obstruction routine.
If they do have to resort to reconciliation, Democrats should make clear it is because Republicans are rooting for failure. That’s what Republicans would say if the shoe were on the other foot.
