Reporter 1: If the issue is that Congress is so broken that he needs to work quickly, unilaterally, to get some of this done, then does he support the move towards reconciliation that Senate Democrats are talking about right now? It’s essentially the same idea.

Psaki: Well, I didn’t say that that was his point of view. Those are your words, not mine. I would say his view is actually that these policies — the policies in his covid relief package — are policies that are not Democratic or Republican. Everybody wants their kids to go back to school. Everybody thinks that there should be more shots in the arms of Americans. Everybody thinks that the American people should get more relief and a bridge in this period of time that is such a challenge.

So what he’s saying is, “Here’s my proposal. Here’s how I think. Here’s how economists, medical experts, health experts think we can address these crises we all agree are impacting all of our constituents across the country. Let’s have a conversation about it.” That’s what he’s doing.

At the same time, he’s not going to delay action that can — that would help bring relief to the public and help bring access to affordable health care to the American people, help ensure women have access to reproductive — reproductive health — health, as well.

So, you know, there are a lot of steps he’s taken over the past couple of weeks. He’s not going to delay actions that require immediate — immediate action that he can — that he can bring that relief immediately, but he’s also going to work with Congress. He’s proposed multiple bills to do that.

Go ahead.

Reporter 2: Following up on that, Democratic leaders on the Hill appear to already be eyeing reconciliation. We heard Leader Chuck Schumer today saying that they’re moving ahead with or without Republicans. Does this undermine your calls for bipartisanship, and are you urging them to give this more time?

Psaki: Well, for — we’re all very close to this here, of reconciliation and all the terminology in Washington. Everybody who’s watching may not be. Reconciliation is a parliamentary process. It’s a way to get legislation through. It’s a way to get relief to the American people.

The President wants this to be a bipartisan package, regardless of the mechanisms. Republicans can still vote for a package, even it goes through — if even if it goes through with reconciliation. There’s no blood oath anybody signs. They’re able to sign — to support it regardless. And he wants this to be a bipartisan package. He’s listening to Democrats and Republicans — we all are — to ensure that that’s what it looks like at the end of the day.

Reporter 2: But it doesn’t seem that you can get both the speed you want and the bipartisanship at the same time. So which is the priority?

Psaki: I don’t think that’s true. We refute that notion. You know, these challenges that the American public are facing are urgent. People don’t know how to plan to have food on their table now. They’re worried about whether their kids can go back to school in a couple months, now. They’re worried about getting the vaccine now. And those are issues that Republican-elected officials are hearing, Democratic-elected officials are hearing from their constituents, and we’re confident that people are going to listen to them and come together to support a bipartisan bill.