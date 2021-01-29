But there’s another temptation for them right now, a dangerous one: to create conflict not with Democrats, but with other Republicans.

It’s something the opposition party can always fall prey to, but the threat is particularly acute for the Republican Party as it is currently constituted.

Case in point: On Thursday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of Donald Trump’s most exuberant supporters, held a rally in Cheyenne, Wyo., where he denounced Rep. Liz Cheney, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the assault on the Capitol.

Though Cheyenne is a town of only 64,000, about a thousand people turned out to hear Gaetz encourage them to vote Cheney out in a primary next year, which he said would “bring Washington to its knees.” The event featured Gaetz holding up his phone so the crowd could hear an encouraging call from Donald Trump Jr.

As Politico reported, “It was a pocket-sized crowd compared to an actual Trump rally, but the maskless baby boomers in red MAGA caps emitted that same feverish voltage.”

Meanwhile, 2,000 miles away, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was groveling before the former president at Mar-a-Lago, a pilgrimage of pusillanimousness made necessary by McCarthy’s tentative criticism of Trump for working the insurrectionists into a frenzy. Since then he has walked those comments back, saying that “we all have some responsibility” for what happened, meaning that no one does.

It’s McCarthy’s job to hold his caucus together, which was the whole purpose of the trip: He obviously believes that without the proper stroking of Trump’s wounded ego, unity won’t be possible. The risk is that Trump will attack Republicans whose loyalty to him wavers, continuing to promote the intramural conflict McCarthy wants to avoid.

And McCarthy is right to be afraid. As the former president surely knows, “Trump attacks Biden” isn’t really newsworthy, while “Trump attacks Republicans” most certainly is — and there’s nothing Trump wants more than attention. For better or worse, the news media is always attracted to intra-party squabbling.

People like Gaetz know that too. And while they weren’t all that interested in legislating when they had the majority, they really couldn’t care less about policy now. What gets you attention is conflict — owning the libs, or even better, fighting with members of your own party.

Gaetz is hardly the only one playing this game. Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), who in December told a crowd to “lightly threaten” Republicans in Congress who didn’t support overturning the election, recently emailed colleagues: “I have built my staff around comms rather than legislation,” a frank admission that for him, being a lawmaker has nothing to do with making laws. It’s just about Fox News appearances and provocative tweets.

In fairness, he’d hardly be the first; as the saying goes, some members of Congress are work horses and some are show horses. But the difference between the current moment and the last time Republicans were in this position — when Barack Obama got elected with Democratic congressional majorities in 2008 — is in more than just the fact that the GOP has turned the crazy up to 11.

Back then, the tea party pushed Republicans in the direction of both substantive and procedural radicalism, demanding things like the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and drastic cuts to government services, then forcing government shutdowns in doomed attempts to get them. But the new Republican radicalism is distinguished by its utter vacuum of policy content.

If I asked you what the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Gaetz want to do — what their policy agenda is, and how it might be distinguished from that of more conventional, establishment Republicans — you wouldn’t be able to tell me. That’s because it doesn’t exist, unless Greene gets around to introducing a bill to finally address the threat of giant Jewish space lasers.

In this environment, it’s hard for establishment Republicans to find ways to assuage their radicals. When Obama was president they faced the same problem, which they addressed with symbolic actions like dozens of ACA repeal votes.

But it turned out that that just made the tea partiers angrier, because despite all those votes, somehow Obama remained president and the ACA remained the law. Because they had substantive demands that could be thwarted, their rage at a party leadership they saw as feckless and ineffectual only increased.

Which could offer a glimmer of hope to McCarthy and other establishment Republicans today. The new radical Republicans don’t actually want much of anything other than to make a lot of noise and fight an angry culture war, so the GOP leadership can’t disappoint them by failing to meet their non-existent policy demands.

On the other hand, the more noise they make, the worse the party looks and the more it alienates all those suburban moderates who helped put Joe Biden in the White House and give Congress to Democrats in the first place. So no matter which way the GOP turns, its membership is causing nothing but trouble.