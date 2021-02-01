Yet Trump’s departure now exposes a weird paradox of this superiority narrative, in that the election of a president more in line with stereotypical Canadian progressivism can still herald an American government at odds with Canadian needs.

President Biden’s Day 1 decision to re-veto the Keystone XL pipeline is a classic example. A broad stretch of Canada’s progressive establishment, from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the former social democratic government of Alberta, backed the project, which they claimed would be a boon to Canadian employment and energy security. Somber words of disappointment have accordingly greeted the new president’s decision.

Biden’s move, however, was grounded in the sort of logic that would have no doubt been considered supremely virtuous had the roles been reversed; imagine the reaction if a Canadian government had triumphantly rejected an American president’s controversial project. We don’t need to imagine particularly hard, given that this is basically what occurred in 2003, when Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien refused to go along with President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq — a move Chrétien said proved that Canada was not “the 51st state.”

Then and now, the question of whether Chretien’s opposition was good for the United States was no one’s focus — it was simply Canada doing what was right. And now Biden has killed Keystone XL in a similar show of moral clarity, disinterested in his neighbor’s needs but righteously worried about “combatting climate change and accelerating the transition toward a clean energy economy.”

In theory, the best way for Canada to avoid another Biden surprise on the energy front would be to coordinate continental natural resource policy through a supranational framework akin to NORAD, the North American Power Grid, or the North American Free Trade Agreement courts. But pursuing Canadian self-interest in that way would be easily demagogued as a selling-out of Canadian sovereignty, suggesting the biggest obstacle to competent management of Canadian interests might simply be the confused, contradictory and often deeply hypocritical way the country’s rulers have chosen to understand the concept.

Biden is problematic in other ways as well. As the mainstream of his Democratic Party becomes more confidently left-of-center on issues like health care, taxes, guns, immigration, Indigenous rights, covid-19 and so on, it becomes that much harder to celebrate progressivism as a distinctly Canadian way of thinking or doing.

A Republican administration as extreme as Trump’s can easily be presented as evidence that Americans have bizarre and exotic attitudes about government that defy Canadian norms. It can even drive down standards for Liberal governments, as Canada’s high tax rates, national debt and ineffective government services more broadly are hand-waved away as merely the price of “the Canadian way.” A competent Democratic administration, by contrast, implies Canadian-style progressivism might not be so uniquely Canadian after all. To the extent Biden is able to make genuine progress on his national to-do list, it will become that much harder for Canadians to maintain a sense of nationalism around, say, their minimum wage.

To be sure, old rhetoric dies hard. The talking points of Canadian exceptionalism survived the unusual years of 2009 to 2015, the first time in decades Canada experienced a substantial period of Conservative rule at the same time the White House was held by Democrats. Even in opposition, Republican zaniness can always be cited as evidence that the United States isn’t really getting any better, alongside hoary cliches about how “an American liberal would be right-wing in Canada.”

On that front, Canadians with a voracious appetite for U.S. political commentary are aided by America’s increasingly aggressive subculture of far-left publications, writers and social media personalities who remain deeply vested in a narrative that Democrats never make progress on anything, with the United States always a century behind the rest of the civilized world when it comes to enlightened legislation and social programs.

But at some point, reality becomes hard to avoid. The two countries contain far more diversity within themselves than they do in contrast with each other, and neither nation’s identity is fixed to a finite partisan agenda. A return to progressive governments on both sides of the border after the Trump interregnum theoretically offers opportunity for ambitious cross-border projects spearheaded by like-minded leaders — but only if Canadians can get their national insecurities out of the way.

