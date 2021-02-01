But who is laughing now? You, or I, who have given a home to this treasure among companies, this treat of the future, this Tesla of the retail gaming world?

I always said that the market would see reason. The market is built on reason. The market is certainly not built on deliberately arcane and mysterious phrases such as “candlestick charts” and “dips” and “bears” and “bulls.” It’s not as if the second you start to talk about the market you are swallowed whole by a metaphor and decide you had better stop asking questions before a large mammal attacks you.

No, GameStop is rallying because I was right: Its business model is completely sound. I was a little worried when that investor fellow from a successful startup became involved, and when GameStop said it was trying to move more online. I said, that is not the way. The way is malls, malls like mine, with the GameStop shining at its center. And now, you can see, the market, rational as it was the day it sprang fully formed from the head of Adam Smith, is rewarding my confidence!

They tried to explain to me that the stock price at first was low because of something called short selling, a system where people who think a business will fail borrow a little piece of that business and sell it to somebody else and then buy it back later at a lower price. Borrow something and sell it?! Absurd! Who owns it? Do you want to buy the Brooklyn Bridge? I borrowed it; I will give it back later. Get out of my mall!

They said some hedge funds felt that GameStop was not a good value and that was why they had made so many bets that its price would keep falling, but people on Reddit decided they wanted to make money and cause the hedge fund to suffer, so they were buying it for that reason, not because they thought it was a company that deserved to be valued at $20 billion.

But I chased them all away by waving a Sharper Image personal massager at them in a threatening manner! The market would never pull such tricks.

The fact of the matter is you simply cannot beat the rush of purchasing video games on compact discs in person, or game accessories, or a variety of game-adjacent Funko Pops. We have got to get people their little plastic cases, even sometimes from out of the big glass security case if they are extra desirable. People said GameStop was a thing of the past, but they were simply wrong.

That was what they thought about BlackBerry, too, but now its stock is back on the up and up. The market is healing. Our failure to purchase BlackBerrys was the virus. Next, SILVER! which I have been stashing in a pillowcase beneath my bed since 1848, correctly. Now is my time!

People are going to start streaming into this mall any second, because all my rational financial decisions are being validated by a market that has finally come to its senses. Everyone is seeing what I have seen for so long.

Now, if you will excuse me in the brief moment I have before the barrage, I will go to the food court and cut the ribbon on the Auntie Anne’s, whose stock will also be buoyed by its flawless business model as soon as the crowds arrive.