SANDERS: So, the question is not bipartisanship. The question is addressing the unprecedented crisis that we face right now. If Republicans want to work with us, they have better ideas on how to address those crises, that’s great. But, to be honest with you, I have not yet heard that.

RADDATZ: Does your party have the votes to pass the relief package through the reconciliation process, if you decide to go that route?

SANDERS: Yes, I believe that we do, because it's hard for me to imagine any Democrat, no matter what state he or she may come from, who doesn't understand the need to go forward right now in an aggressive way to protect the working families of this country.

Look, all of us will have differences of opinion. This is a $1.9 trillion bill. I have differences and concerns about this bill. But, at the end of the day, we’re going to support the president of the United States, and we’re going to come forward, and we’re going to do what the American people overwhelmingly want us to do.

The polling is overwhelming, Republicans, Democrats, independents. They know this country is in trouble.

RADDATZ: Senator -- Senator, you say you’re confident about the Democrats. . . .

SANDERS: Yes, I am absolutely confident.

And I will tell you also why. Joe Manchin is a chairman. I’m a chairman. Democrats have majority because of the fact that we won two seats with great candidates in Georgia.

And, obviously, those candidates won the support of the people of Georgia, but that campaign, in many ways, was a national campaign.

And what those candidates said is, yes, we are going to provide checks of $2,000 -- $1,400 on top of the $600. Yes, we’re going to extend unemployment benefits. Yes, we are going to address the needs of working families.