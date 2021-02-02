The first part was curious coming from Republicans. Are they really worried that the government might be too generous to wealthy people? Especially given that in 2017, every single Republican senator (save John McCain of Arizona, who was absent) voted to give an enormous tax cut to the wealthy and corporations (which they passed under reconciliation, a procedure they now think is terribly vulgar)?

Nonetheless, one could at least make a case that they’re right this time: There are millions of people still struggling who should be the primary targets of relief payments, and people who are doing okay don’t need the money.

That’s not a slam-dunk argument; you could respond that the point of stimulus is to pump a great deal of money into the economy as quickly as possible, and rather than quibbling over the level of the phaseout we should just get it done. It’s far more dangerous to do too little than to do too much, and the worst thing that will happen is that some upper-middle-class people will get checks, too.

Either way, Biden seems open to negotiation: The Post’s Jeff Stein reports:

During the bipartisan meeting at the White House on Monday, White House officials expressed openness to lowering the income threshold on the payments but will not accept reducing the size of the checks.

And if Republicans are so terribly concerned about whether stimulus is being distributed to those who really need it, here’s an idea: What if those 10 senators make a commitment to vote for the bill if the threshold is lowered, and we combine it with an increase in the federal minimum wage?

The Biden administration is not suggesting that, though it has come out in support of an increase in the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 for more than a decade. The current Democratic proposal would phase in the increase over five years: to $9.50 this year, then to $11 in 2022, then $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024 and $15 in 2025.

The only trouble is that not every Democrat is on board with the $15 minimum. Only 38 of the 50 Democratic senators have signed on to the $15 bill so far, and at least one has expressed his outright opposition.

You’ll never guess who it is: Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate and the man who holds Biden’s fate in his hands. When asked this week whether he supports a $15 minimum wage, Manchin responded, “No, I’m not. I’m supportive of basically having something that’s responsible and reasonable.”

You might think that as someone who represents one of the poorest states in the country, which ranks near the bottom in income and near the top in poverty, Manchin would be more enthusiastic about giving his constituents a raise.

And for anyone who pretends to be worried about the deficit, raising the minimum wage is a great deal: According to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute, if the Democrats’ $15 proposal passed, “we estimate that annual government expenditures on major public assistance programs would fall by between $13.4 billion and $31.0 billion.” Tax revenue would go up by billions, too, as people earned higher wages.

But here’s the bright side: Manchin says that he’d support increasing the minimum to $11 an hour, since that’s what he thinks West Virginians deserve. And if that’s what could pass Congress, Biden should agree to it in a heartbeat. Especially if it can be part of a larger rescue package.

We can argue about whether $11 is sufficient, but one thing we ought to be able to agree on is that $11 is much better than $7.25. For an individual working full-time, it would amount to approximately an extra $7,500 a year before taxes, which for someone making that little could be the difference between paying the rent and getting evicted.

And we know Biden loves to deal — he adopted the $15 minimum as a goal, but he’s a practical politician who’d always rather take half a loaf than nothing at all. So let’s see him call the Republicans on their bluff. If they care so much about fairness that they don’t want to see families with incomes over $100,000 get a stimulus check, he should agree to that demand, but only if they’ll boost the minimum wage to $11.

And if they balk? Do it in reconciliation, but with the original level of stimulus. But, either way, just do it.

