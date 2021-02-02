Last week the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations condemned her. “We are outraged by the statements, past and present, of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. She routinely traffics in unfounded conspiracy theories that are often antisemitic in nature,” the Conference said in a written statement. “As an avid supporter of QAnon, Representative Greene espouses antisemitic canards, such as placing blame on ‘the Rothschilds’ for recent wildfires in California and declaring that ‘Zionist supremacists’ are behind supposed nefarious plots.” The organization demanded "swift and commensurate response from Congressional leadership making clear that this conduct cannot and will not be allowed to debase our politics.”
Democrats are right to demand, at the very least, her ouster from committees. They should not stop there. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Al.) spoke at the incitement rally on Jan. 6. "Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” he declared. As Yahoo News recounted, his language was far more extreme even than the former impeached president:
Brooks went even further, invoking the spirit of American revolutionaries who “sacrificed their blood” and “sometimes their lives” on behalf of the country.“Are you willing to do the same?” he then asked the crowd. “Louder! Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder! Will you fight for America?”It was not long after that — and other remarks from Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who called for “trial by combat” — that thousands in the crowd, including some armed with weapons and zip tie handcuffs, marched to the Capitol, overwhelmed police and stormed into the building.
Last month Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-Fla.) introduced a resolution to censure him, citing his his refusal to apologize ("I make no apology for doing my absolute best to inspire patriotic Americans’’).
Censure and removal from all committees is the bare minimum Democrats should insist upon. (Investigation into any other members who may have abetted the violent insurrection is ongoing.) Republicans in large numbers may defend these two, fearing (rightly) that their own behavior is only marginally less appalling. That would be a revealing moment for the country, confirmation that the Republican Party has no problem with the likes of Brooks and Greene.
Republicans may be shameless but they are also struggling to distinguish themselves from the worst of their lot. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) meekly suggested Republicans “stand up and say it is totally unacceptable what she has said.” (Strong letter to follow?) Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, vice chairman of the National Governor’s Association, struggled to inch away from her nutty remarks, as ABC’s Martha Raddatz cornered him:
RADDATZ: [I]s she fit to serve and should she be on the Education Committee?HUTCHINSON: Well, that’s -- first of all, the people of her district elected her and that should mean a lot. They elected her and she’s going to run for re-election and she’ll be accountable for what she said and her actions.And then I think it's -- it's really --RADDATZ: Given her history, is she fit to serve?HUTCHINSON: I’m not going to answer that question as to whether she’s fit to serve because she believes in something that -- that everybody else does not accept. I reject that. But she’s going to stand for re-election. And I don’t think we ought to punish people from a disciplinary standpoint or party standpoint because they think something a little bit different.We have got to make sure that we don’t divide our party. I’m more troubled by someone going in and apposing Liz Cheney because she took a different position than many others in the party. That’s the kind of thing that tears our party apart. . . .RADDATZ: But, Governor, you -- you say you shouldn't -- you shouldn’t go after someone because they think of something a little bit different. She believes in conspiracy theories, that there are pedophiles running Washington. That’s not just a little bit different.HUTCHINSON: I reject that and I -- I would not vote for her. I would not vote for her.The second question is, should the House of Representatives make a disciplinary call on her? I’m not going to get in the middle of that. They’re going to have to make that -- that judgment. But, you know, whenever you have a broad diversity of the party, you reject the extreme elements. It’s not mainstream GOP. And that’s what we’ve got to get back to.
If Republicans want to mimic that pathetic show of weakness they should be forced to do so in plain sight. Republicans have gotten away with mealy-mouthed platitudes that avoid putting them on record as condemning or jettisoning racist, anti-Semitic, anti-democratic (small "d") elements in their midst. Hence, they look for an exit ramp (Unconstitutional!) to avoid convicting the ex-president for inciting sedition. That should end. Force Republicans to either reject or give safe harbor to noxious actors. Let them explain why a raving anti-Semite who favors executing the speaker of the House or who incites a mob to attack his colleagues. We then can see if characters like Greene and Brooks are actually outside the “mainstream” of the Republican Party.