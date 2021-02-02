RADDATZ: [I]s she fit to serve and should she be on the Education Committee?

HUTCHINSON: Well, that’s -- first of all, the people of her district elected her and that should mean a lot. They elected her and she’s going to run for re-election and she’ll be accountable for what she said and her actions.

And then I think it's -- it's really --

RADDATZ: Given her history, is she fit to serve?

HUTCHINSON: I’m not going to answer that question as to whether she’s fit to serve because she believes in something that -- that everybody else does not accept. I reject that. But she’s going to stand for re-election. And I don’t think we ought to punish people from a disciplinary standpoint or party standpoint because they think something a little bit different.

We have got to make sure that we don’t divide our party. I’m more troubled by someone going in and apposing Liz Cheney because she took a different position than many others in the party. That’s the kind of thing that tears our party apart. . . .

RADDATZ: But, Governor, you -- you say you shouldn't -- you shouldn’t go after someone because they think of something a little bit different. She believes in conspiracy theories, that there are pedophiles running Washington. That’s not just a little bit different.

HUTCHINSON: I reject that and I -- I would not vote for her. I would not vote for her.

The second question is, should the House of Representatives make a disciplinary call on her? I’m not going to get in the middle of that. They’re going to have to make that -- that judgment. But, you know, whenever you have a broad diversity of the party, you reject the extreme elements. It’s not mainstream GOP. And that’s what we’ve got to get back to.