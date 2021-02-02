There is clear precedent for such an action in the decision to boot former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) off committees following racist rhetoric. Greene, who has called for violence against Democrats, is far more unhinged than he.
Last week, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations condemned Greene: “We are outraged by the statements, past and present, of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene,” the conference wrote in a statement. “She routinely traffics in unfounded conspiracy theories that are often antisemitic in nature. As an avid supporter of QAnon, Representative Greene espouses antisemitic canards, such as placing blame on ‘the Rothschilds’ for recent wildfires in California and declaring that ‘Zionist supremacists’ are behind supposed nefarious plots.” The organization demanded “swift and commensurate response from Congressional leadership making clear that this conduct cannot and will not be allowed to debase our politics.”
Democrats are right to demand, at the very least, her ouster from committees. They should not stop there. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) spoke at the rally on Jan. 6 that incited the attack on the U.S. Capitol. “Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” he declared. As Yahoo News recounted, his language was far more extreme even than former president Donald Trump, who faces impeachment for his speech:
Brooks went even further, invoking the spirit of American revolutionaries who “sacrificed their blood” and “sometimes their lives” on behalf of the country.“Are you willing to do the same?” he then asked the crowd. “Louder! Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder! Will you fight for America?”It was not long after that — and other remarks from Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who called for “trial by combat” — that thousands in the crowd, including some armed with weapons and zip tie handcuffs, marched to the Capitol, overwhelmed police and stormed into the building.
Last month, Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) introduced a resolution to censure Brooks, citing his refusal to apologize. (“I make no apology for doing my absolute best to inspire patriotic Americans,” he said.)
Censure and removal from all committees is the bare minimum Democrats should insist upon. (Investigation into any other members who may have abetted the violent insurrection is ongoing.) Republicans in large numbers may defend these two, fearing (rightly) that their own behavior is only marginally less appalling. That would be a revealing moment for the country, confirming that the Republican Party has no problem with the likes of Brooks and Greene.
Republicans may be shameless, but they are also struggling to distinguish themselves from the worst of their lot. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) meekly suggested on Sunday that Republicans “stand up and say it is totally unacceptable what she has said.” (Strongly worded letter to follow?) Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican and vice chairman of the National Governors Association, struggled to inch away from Greene’s nutty remarks, as ABC’s Martha Raddatz cornered him:
RADDATZ: Is she fit to serve and should she be on the Education Committee?HUTCHINSON: Well, that’s — first of all, the people of her district elected her and that should mean a lot. They elected her and she’s going to run for reelection and she’ll be accountable for what she said and her actions.And then I think it’s — it’s really —RADDATZ: Given her history, is she fit to serve?HUTCHINSON: I’m not going to answer that question as to whether she’s fit to serve because she believes in something that — that everybody else does not accept. I reject that. But she’s going to stand for reelection. And I don’t think we ought to punish people from a disciplinary standpoint or party standpoint because they think something a little bit different.We have got to make sure that we don’t divide our party. I’m more troubled by someone going in and apposing Liz Cheney because she took a different position than many others in the party. That’s the kind of thing that tears our party apart. . . .RADDATZ: But, Governor, you — you say you shouldn’t — you shouldn’t go after someone because they think of something a little bit different. She believes in conspiracy theories, that there are pedophiles running Washington. That’s not just a little bit different.HUTCHINSON: I reject that and I — I would not vote for her. I would not vote for her.The second question is, should the House of Representatives make a disciplinary call on her? I’m not going to get in the middle of that. They’re going to have to make that — that judgment. But, you know, whenever you have a broad diversity of the party, you reject the extreme elements. It’s not mainstream GOP. And that’s what we’ve got to get back to.
If Republicans want to mimic that pathetic show of weakness, they should be forced to do so in plain sight. Republicans have gotten away with mealy-mouthed platitudes that avoid putting them on record as condemning or jettisoning racist, anti-Semitic, anti-democratic (small “d”) elements in their midst. Hence, they look for an exit ramp (Unconstitutional!) to avoid convicting the ex-president for inciting an insurrection.
That should end. Force Republicans to either reject or give safe harbor to noxious actors. Let them explain why a raving anti-Semite who seems to favor executing the House speaker or who incites a mob to attack his colleagues should remain a member of their party in good standing. We then can see if characters such as Greene and Brooks are actually outside the “mainstream” of the Republican Party.
