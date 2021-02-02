McConnell, the Senate minority leader, also said Monday that freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party” — which is why he said nothing about her loony lies and conspiracy theories in the nearly six months since the QAnon adherent from Georgia won the Republican nomination for her House seat.

McConnell said on Jan. 6, just before Trump’s barbarians crashed the gates of the Capitol, that Joe Biden’s victory over Trump “was not unusually close” and doubts about Biden’s victory were “incited without any evidence” — which is why McConnell refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory for more than a month after the election, as Trump spread lies about fraud.

McConnell is now demanding that Democrats practice bipartisanship — after blocking the new Democratic majority from organizing the Senate it now controls.

And McConnell is protesting President Biden’s use of the budget process known as “reconciliation” to enact covid-19 relief by a simple majority — after McConnell used precisely the same process to enact Trump’s tax cuts and to attempt repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Has McConnell been struck by a Jewish space laser?

I refer, of course, to the discovery by Media Matters that Greene, the QAnon congresswoman, posted on Facebook in 2018 about the possibility that the Rothschilds — age-old targets of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories — caused forest fires in California by using “space solar generators” to shoot “lasers or blue beams of light” down to Earth. But McConnell has surely known for months about similar, well-publicized forays by Greene into anti-Semitic and racist filth, vile ideas about assassinating Democrats and bizarre claims that school shootings and the 9/11 attacks were faked.

It’s perhaps better late than never for McConnell to denounce her now, but this isn’t leadership. If he really wanted to do something about the “loony lies” gripping the Republican Party, if he really wanted to defend Cheney’s courageous stand on impeachment, he would move his fellow Republicans to convict Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection with his lies, conspiracy theories and violent words.

If McConnell isn’t willing to back up the honorable principles he expressed Monday with actions, he is the Republican leader in name only. Without actions, his words sound more like attempts to placate Republican donors who frown on scenes of political violence and talk of Jewish space lasers.

The situation is much the same for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who on Wednesday will meet with his caucus to decide what to do about both Cheney and Greene. If Republicans decide to punish the former or reward the latter, McCarthy, too, becomes only a titular leader. The de facto Republican leader will be Greene.

Admittedly, McConnell, recently dubbed a “foolish old fraud” by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, is in a tough spot as he deals with a split Senate and insurrectionists in his ranks such as Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Ted Cruz (Tex.). But leadership is about leading, and McConnell, now the highest ranking Republican in the land, has long hesitated to call out those driving the party toward bigotry and violence. He finally denounced Rep. Steve King in 2019 for remarks condoning white supremacy and white nationalism — although by then the Iowa Republican had been making bigoted pronouncements for years.

McConnell’s criticism of Trump for inciting the Capitol attack came after years of tolerating Trump’s degradations, through “Access Hollywood” and Charlottesville, through Trump’s first impeachment trial (for which McConnell blocked witnesses and operated “in total coordination” with the White House), Trump’s usurpation of congressional powers and his attempts to overturn the election results.

Now, McConnell talks about the Trump acolyte Greene’s lies and conspiracy theories as a “cancer for the Republican Party.” He probably wasn’t aware, as NBC’s Benjy Sarlin pointed out, that he was echoing former Texas governor Rick Perry’s statement in 2015 that “Donald Trump’s candidacy is a cancer on conservatism and it must be clearly diagnosed, excised and discarded.” Instead, Perry joined Trump’s Cabinet, and the cancer metastasized.

Probably the most McConnell, and McCarthy, can hope for now is to put the cancer into temporary remission. Will they even try? Or is it time for hospice?

